Rotary International to Flag Off Life-changing Humanitarian Initiative 

Rotary International District 9111 is set to take another bold step towards transforming lives as the Mega Medical Mission 2026 officially gets underway with a flag-off ceremony to be officiated by the Rotary International President, Rotarian Hakeem Yinka Babalola.

According to District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Bukola Bakare “ the landmark ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3pm at Redeemer’s Health Village, Mowe, Ogun State, will bring together beneficiaries, Rotary Club Presidents, Rotarians, donors and other supporters whose generosity has helped make the humanitarian initiative possible.”

Bakare stated, “the Mega Medical Mission underscores Rotary’s enduring commitment to improving access to healthcare, bringing hope to vulnerable communities, and ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent people from receiving essential medical attention.”

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Chairman of the 2026 Mega Medical Mission Committee, Professor Femi Oloyede stated that “Rotary Mega Medical Mission 2026 is a free health and surgical outreach organized by Rotary International Districts 9111 and 9112 across communities in Lagos and Ogun States.’

Oloyede disclosed that “screening and medical examination of beneficiaries took place between August 18–20, 2026, across designated centers in Lagos and Ogun States: Ikeja, Alimosho, Festac, Sango-Ota, Abeokuta, Gbagada, and Ikorodu.

He added that “main surgical Intervention and procedure holds at Redeemer’s Health Village, Mowe, and covers free medical treatment and specialist care for gynaecological and major medical cases, dental and eye care services, and surgical operations.”

He urged all philanthropists, Rotary Club Presidents in District 9111 and individual Rotarians who contributed financially to the initiative to be part of the historic occasion.

In his words, “your donations have been instrumental to the mission and described their presence at the flag-off as a meaningful demonstration of continued commitment, partnership, and collective responsibility towards humanitarian service.”