THE GROWING FATALITIES ON OUR HIGHWAYS

All stakeholders could do more to stem the carnage

Yesterday, several countries marked the 2026 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with the theme, “A Light That Unites Us”, accompanied by the global slogan “Remember. Support. Act.” Ahead of the day, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed that 3,445 persons died in road traffic crashes across Nigeria between January and September 2026. According to the Abia State FRSC Sector Commander, Ngozi Ezeoma, no fewer than 7,156 road traffic crashes were recorded nationwide within the nine-month period, leaving 22,292 persons injured. “These numbers are more than just statistics as they represent human lives, families in grief and communities in distress,” she said.

Since Nigeria remains in the league of countries with the highest per capita rate of car fatalities in the world, any real search for solutions to this sad situation should start with a proper understanding of its likely causes. Thankfully, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already identified reasons for most of these road accidents. They include over-speeding, driving under the power of alcohol and other intoxicating substances, non-use of protective gadgets like seatbelts, distractions caused by passengers, decrepit or substandard road amenities, unsafe vehicles, inadequate post-collision response, and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Interestingly, the profile of the offenders is as diverse as the triggers of road mishaps suggested by WHO. Some public transport drivers, their private and corporate counterparts, uniformed personnel, chauffeurs of dignitaries and convoys are united in unsettling an otherwise tranquil motoring environment. The exuberance of the last group of transgressors is traceable to the ubiquity of Very Important Personalities (VIPs). The United Nations evidently had Nigeria in mind when it declared in 2008 that road safety was a “public health crisis, on the scale of AIDS, malaria and TB.”

The irony is that many of these crashes were either preventable or could have been drastically reduced through inexpensive remedial interventions. For instance, it is common knowledge that there are too many rickety vehicles on our roads while several taxis and minibuses often used for transportation are old. Some of them were manufactured in the 1980s and 1990s and have logged hundreds of thousands of kilometres. Besides, many of the vehicles that ply our roads are often overloaded with passengers and driven by people with little or no regard for speed limits.

To worsen matters, many commercial vehicles are ill-maintained, some adorned with worn-out tyres. The drivers of a good number of these vehicles, including trailers and tankers, were often either drunk, or half asleep behind the wheels, many out of exhaustion. The long stretch of dilapidated roads across the nation, besides causing unacceptable loss of man-hours and unbearable discomfort to road users, partly accounts for the high body count of road crashes. What compounds the situation is that when accidents occur, the victims are hardly given prompt attention. This is because the crop of road safety personnel patrolling the highways is inadequate. Emergency clinics are few and far between, just as ambulances on the highways are grossly inadequate.

Going forward, the FRSC needs to be equipped to do more in the business of saving lives, and in enlightening drivers and all road users on safety tips. They should ensure that the recently introduced speed limiting devices are installed in all commercial vehicles while those drivers who flout routine laws must be visited with stiff penalty. We urge a more creative and sustainable funding strategy for our road infrastructure as way of containing the highway carnage.