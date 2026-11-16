FROM REFORM PAIN TO GAIN

BISI ADEGBUYI argues why subsidising farming and local government autonomy matter

In March 2026, I published an article titled, From Reform Pain to National GAIN, examining the relationship between Nigeria’s economic reforms, their immediate costs and the prospects for sustainable prosperity. My central proposition was that economic correction must lead to stabilisation, stabilisation must encourage productive investment, and investment must ultimately translate into improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent announcement in Jigawa State of a proposed shift towards subsidising farming rather than fuel provides an opportunity to revisit that proposition.

The proposed agricultural interventions, including interest-free loans, mechanisation and irrigation, raise a fundamental question: how can Nigeria translate macroeconomic stabilisation into tangible microeconomic benefits for ordinary and vulnerable Nigerians at the last mile?

Nigeria’s economic reforms have sought to address fiscal imbalances, fuel-subsidy distortions and foreign-exchange challenges. While some macroeconomic indicators have improved, inflation, food prices and household purchasing power remain pressing concerns.

Macroeconomic stabilisation is not an end in itself. A stronger fiscal position does not automatically put affordable food on the table. Greater investor confidence does not immediately improve the income of a smallholder farmer or informal trader.

The next stage must connect economic reforms to productive opportunities, affordable services and household welfare.

Macroeconomic stability creates the conditions for progress. Microeconomic benefits are how ordinary Nigerians experience that progress.

Agriculture provides a practical opportunity to establish that connection.

Redirecting public support towards agricultural production can improve productivity through affordable financing, mechanisation, irrigation and better inputs.

But agricultural subsidies are not inherently effective. Without credible implementation arrangements, they can be diverted, captured by intermediaries or distributed without measurable improvements in production.

A farmer registry alone cannot establish that farming is taking place. A fertiliser allocation does not prove delivery. An irrigation project does not necessarily mean water reaches the intended farms.

Government must establish who receives support, where agricultural activities take place, whether promised services are delivered and what results follow. The objective must be productive agricultural investment, not merely another expenditure programme.

Nigeria’s agricultural economy includes numerous smallholders, customary cultivators, tenant farmers and seasonal producers operating outside comprehensive formal records.

Many cultivate inherited family land, community holdings or rented plots without registered Certificates of Occupancy. Their farms may lack conventional addresses, yet their activities sustain rural livelihoods and contribute to food production.

A subsidy programme relying exclusively on formal land documentation risks excluding genuine producers.

The absence of registered title should not automatically disqualify an otherwise eligible cultivator from agricultural assistance. Equally, evidence of cultivation must not be confused with proof of ownership.

Technology can help locate farms, document productive activities and support verification through local-language descriptions, basic mobile phones and assisted registration.

The appropriate progression is visibility, verification, inclusion and, where appropriate, progressive formalisation.

Why Local Government Autonomy Matters: The imperative of local government autonomy becomes particularly evident when agricultural policy is examined through Nigeria’s land administration framework.

Under Section 1 of the Land Use Act, land within each state is generally vested in the Governor, subject to the Act. However, Section 2 assigns control and management of non-urban land to local governments, subject to statutory provisions, while Section 6 empowers them to grant customary rights of occupancy for agricultural and other purposes within prescribed limits.

Governors retain important statutory powers, but local governments possess distinct responsibilities directly relevant to rural agriculture.

The Supreme Court’s July 2024 judgment on local government financial autonomy therefore has implications extending beyond public finance.

Local governments cannot meaningfully perform grassroots development functions without adequate resources, administrative capacity and operational independence.

Yet financial autonomy must be accompanied by democratic accountability, transparent expenditure and safeguards against patronage.

Local government autonomy must mean more than control of funds. It must translate into measurable improvements in grassroots economic opportunities and public services.

Agricultural subsidy implementation offers an immediate opportunity to demonstrate this principle.

Land alone does not guarantee agricultural productivity. Water is indispensable.

Nigeria’s 12 River Basin Development Authorities provide an institutional foundation for irrigation, water-resource development and related agricultural infrastructure.

Their responsibilities can complement those of Governors and local governments through dry-season farming support, irrigation development and water-service delivery.

Because river basins frequently cross state boundaries, cooperation among federal water institutions, state governments and local councils is essential.

The performance of irrigation investment should be measured not simply by construction expenditure but by whether water reaches farms and improves productive activity.

International experience offers useful lessons.

Brazil’s support for family agriculture connects agricultural finance with production and market access. India’s PM-KISAN programme illustrates digital beneficiary administration and direct payments, although landholding-based eligibility also raises concerns about the exclusion of genuine cultivators without formal ownership records.

Indonesia’s subsidised fertiliser arrangements demonstrate the importance of linking beneficiary information to actual input distribution.

Nigeria should adapt these lessons to its informal agricultural economy, customary land arrangements and institutional realities rather than copy foreign systems uncritically.

Before Identity, there is location.

Every agricultural intervention has a geographic destination. Seeds are planted somewhere. Fertiliser is applied somewhere. Tractors operate somewhere. Irrigation facilities serve identifiable locations.

Yet many Nigerian farms are described through streams, footpaths, neighbouring settlements and familiar landmarks rather than conventional street addresses.

Technology can translate these descriptions into usable geographic references and support subsequent verification.

Importantly, the technological foundations required for such an approach are no longer merely theoretical. Home-grown Nigerian innovations have already demonstrated the capacity to interpret informal descriptions of places, establish precise geographic references and support evidence-based verification. The challenge is increasingly one of institutional readiness, responsible integration and practical deployment rather than the absence of indigenous technological ingenuity.

But identifying a farmer, locating a farm, establishing cultivation and determining ownership are separate questions.

A credible agricultural programme must distinguish them and verify actual delivery rather than equate expenditure with success.

From Reform Pain to National GAIN:

The debate about Nigeria’s economic reforms must increasingly focus on the relationship between national economic indicators and household welfare.

The proposed shift towards agricultural support offers an opportunity to connect macroeconomic improvements with productivity, rural employment and grassroots inclusion.

But successful implementation requires more than federal financing. It requires Governors exercising their lawful responsibilities, autonomous and accountable local governments performing their statutory functions, River Basin Development Authorities supporting irrigation, and technology strengthening verification and transparency.

In my earlier writings, I argued that economic reforms require continuity and productive investment if their intended benefits are to materialise. The agricultural initiative provides an opportunity to test that proposition through implementation and measurable outcomes.

Reform pain cannot be its own justification. The dividends must become visible, inclusive and measurable.

Before government subsidises a farm, it should be able to locate it. Before declaring assistance delivered, it should verify the delivery. Before claiming success, it should demonstrate the results.

That is how Nigeria can move from reform pain to national GAIN—and take the benefits of economic change to the last mile.

Adegbuyi is a lawyer, technology entrepreneur, former Postmaster General of Nigeria and a 2018 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prize Laureate