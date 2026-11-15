UN@81: Premiere Academy Symposium Calls for Global Investment in Peace

Funmi Ogun

A symposium organised to mark the 81st anniversary of the United Nations (UN) has called on the global body and its member-states to strengthen multilateral cooperation and invest in education, youth empowerment, good governance, justice and equal opportunities to achieve lasting peace.

The symposium, hosted by Premiere Academy, Abuja, weekend, stressed that building a peaceful world requires more than government policies, security operations and international agreements, noting that individuals, institutions and communities must also take deliberate steps to promote peaceful coexistence.

The event, themed ‘Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Everyday’, brought together representatives of the UN Office in Nigeria, diplomats, business and political leaders, school management, parents and students.

Speaking at the event, the Principal of Premiere Academy, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, explained that the anniversary provided an opportunity for the international community to reflect on the importance of multilateral cooperation, particularly amid rising insecurity and humanitarian crises across the world.

He noted that several UN member-states, particularly in Africa, continued to grapple with terrorism, kidnapping, communal conflicts, religious intolerance and other forms of insecurity.

According to him, “The challenges, alongside armed conflicts, poverty, public health emergencies and climate change, have reinforced the need for countries to review and renew their commitment to working together to achieve lasting global peace.”

Akinsowon recalled that the UN was established in 1945 as a symbol of hope and international cooperation, with a vision of building a world anchored on peace, justice, equality and respect for human dignity.

He urged governments, institutions and individuals to make peace a daily responsibility rather than an occasional aspiration.

“Let our homes become centres of love and understanding, our schools centres of tolerance and respect, our communities centres of peaceful coexistence, and our nation a place where everyone can live without fear and pursue their dreams with confidence.

“Peace must be invested in every day, by everyone and everywhere, because a peaceful world is not built by governments and international organisations alone; it is built by the collective actions of ordinary people who choose understanding over hatred, cooperation over conflict and humanity over division,” he stressed.

The principal commended the UN Office in Nigeria for its partnership with the school in organising the annual Premiere Academy International United Nations (PAIMUM) session, which exposes students to the workings and procedures of the UN General Assembly.

He described the initiative as an important platform for developing young people’s capacity to resolve disagreements through dialogue, embrace diversity and treat others with dignity, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion, gender or social background.

He stated that PAIMUM promotes an educational approach that develops not only students’ intellectual abilities but also their character, values, discipline, compassion and leadership qualities.

“Our goal is not just to produce academically successful students but also to raise responsible, compassionate and patriotic citizens who will become agents of positive change in their communities and the world at large,” he said.

Akinsowon also charged students to see themselves as ambassadors of peace, urging them to shun bullying, discrimination, body shaming, hate speech and violence.

In his remarks, the National Information Officer of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria, Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, described the 81st anniversary as a remarkable milestone in the organisation’s history.

He said celebrating the occasion with young people was particularly significant because they represented both the present and future of the United Nations.

Soremekun explained that the organisation, through its UN Youth Strategy Group and other youth-focused initiatives, would continue to strengthen engagement with young people through meaningful collaborations and outreach programmes.

“We need to get students and young people on board so that they can understand the purpose of the United Nations. This will enable them to grow with a deeper knowledge of the UN, its objectives, and its mandate. They can also begin to see themselves as part of the United Nations,” he said.

Soremekun also commended Premiere Academy for its strategic partnership with the UN Information Centre, noting that sustained engagement with young people and school outreach programmes were essential to advancing the organisation’s objectives.