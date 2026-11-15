Cameroonian Hands Over Family Members of Surrendered Terrorists to Nigerian Military in Banki

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Cameroonian Defence Force has handed over no fewer than nine family members of surrendered terrorists, including two women, to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in Banki.

Troops also rescued 119 kidnapped victims, comprising 69 adult males, 35 adult females and 15 children.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this during his weekly update on the operational activities of troops of Nigerian military and other security agencies across the federation.

He also disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai, discovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists in the North-east.

Major General Onoja said: “On 10 November 2026, troops engaged terrorists along the Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Buni Gari Road in Gujba LGA of Yobe State, neutralised one terrorist and seized an AK-47 rifle.

“Troops also recorded several surrenders and disrupted terrorists’ support networks across the theatre. Between 6 and 8 November 2026, four terrorist fighters and 13 family members surrendered at Ngurusoye in Bama LGA, along the Dikwa-Gulumba Road in Dikwa LGA, and at Banki.

“One of the fighters surrendered with an FN rifle and seven rounds of ammunition. Nine of the family members, including two women, were handed over by the Cameroonian Defence Force at Banki.”

He said the surrendered terrorists attributed their decision to flee to intense military pressure and conflict between rival factions.

“In related operations, troops continued to arrest suspected collaborators, informants and suppliers of logistical support to terrorists. On 6 November 2026, troops arrested suspected collaborators, informants and spies, including logistics suppliers, at Tashan Kano in Maiduguri. Troops also intercepted a vehicle along the Maiduguri-Bama Road carrying six occupants who claimed to be repentant terrorists but could not substantiate their claims.

“On 7 November 2026, troops arrested additional suspected collaborators at Benisheikh in Kaga LGA, bringing the total number of suspected collaborators, informants and spies arrested at the two locations to 15.

“On the same day, troops arrested two suspects who were smuggling provisions to terrorists at Kwatan Turare Gate in Doron Baga, Kukawa LGA.

“On 8 November 2026, troops arrested a suspect in Monguno town who confessed to terrorising motorists along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, particularly around Gasarwa and Ali Gambori,” Onoja further disclosed.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops for their resilience and wished personnel wounded during the operations a speedy and full recovery.

He also commended the security agencies, local security groups and other partners for their collaboration.

He cautioned troops against complacency and urged them to remain professional and humane in all their engagements.