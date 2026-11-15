Sundiata Post Launches Founding 100 Club for New Intellectual Platform

Sundiata Post has unveiled the Founding 100 Club, an exclusive pre-subscription initiative for its forthcoming flagship intellectual publication, Sovereignty Call, with membership limited to 100 subscribers.

The five-week pre-subscription campaign will open on Monday, November 16, and close on Friday, December 18, 2026, ahead of the platform’s maiden edition scheduled for January 25, 2027.

The initiative offers founding members discounted annual subscription rates of ₦40,000 for Nigerians and Nigerian residents, and $50 for international subscribers.

According to a statement released on Friday by Vivian Daniel, Manager of the Sundiata Post Knowledge Lab (SPKL), the initiative provides the first 100 subscribers an opportunity to become part of the platform’s inaugural subscriber community.

Operating under the tagline, Ideas That Govern, Sovereignty Call is a premium, subscription-based intellectual publication dedicated to examining sovereignty, statehood, institutional capacity and political order in Nigeria, Africa and the Global South.

The publication will feature 12 original, fully researched contributions annually, released monthly, focusing on ideas, research and perspectives beyond the immediacy of conventional news.

Founding members will enjoy seven principal privileges, including permanent founding subscriber status, preferential subscription rates, personalised digital membership certificates, public recognition on the platform’s official webpage and access to exclusive publications and subscriber archives.

They will also enjoy priority access to special editions, research publications and selected intellectual engagements organised or offered through the platform.

The preferential subscription rate will remain available to founding members for renewals through the third year, irrespective of prevailing subscription rates.

The initiative, according to the statement, represents more than a discounted subscription arrangement, describing it as a founding membership distinction within a new intellectual publishing institution.

Commenting on the initiative, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sundiata Post, Dr Max Nwabueze Amuchie, described Sovereignty Call as a deliberate investment in the production and distribution of enduring knowledge.

He said: “Sovereignty Call reflects our conviction that societies need more than a continuous supply of news. They need ideas, research and intellectual contributions that help explain the forces shaping their political and institutional realities.

“We are building a platform where serious ideas can find a permanent audience and where knowledge is treated not merely as commentary but as an instrument for understanding and improving the conditions of statehood and sovereignty.

“The Founding 100 Club gives our earliest subscribers an opportunity to participate in this institutional undertaking from the beginning. We want them to be recognised not simply as our first customers, but as the inaugural community of a platform committed to ideas that matter and knowledge that endures.”

The launch marks a significant milestone in Sundiata Post’s evolution from a conventional digital news platform into what it describes as a media, intelligence and knowledge institution.

The organisation said the new publication would form part of its evolving dual-engine architecture, combining research, knowledge production and intellectual infrastructure with premium knowledge products and sustainable commercial publishing.

Unlike conventional news platforms driven largely by immediacy, Sovereignty Call is designed to create enduring intellectual value through original analysis, research-informed arguments and contributions from individuals with relevant expertise and experience.

The publication will also pursue institutional subscription and media syndication arrangements, providing opportunities for organisations, research institutions, professional bodies and media outlets to access and republish selected contributions under agreed commercial and licensing terms.

Details of institutional subscription and syndication rates will be communicated separately.

Thw statment said interested individuals and institutions can obtain further information about the Founding 100 Club through Sundiata Post’s official communication channels, https://sundiatapost.com/sovereignty-call

or by calling +234(0)8053069436.