Amaechi: 13 North-east, North-west States Backing ADC in 2027 Elections

• I’ll restore fuel subsidy, tackle insecurity if elected, Atiku vows

•Promises to continue Kolmani oil exploration in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that 13 states in the North-east and North-west backed the opposition party in the forthcoming 2027 elections, and expressed confidence that the party would defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes as the ADC presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his determination to restore fuel subsidy and tackle insecurity if elected president.

Atiku also promised to continue oil exploration activities at the Kolmani Oil Field in Bauchi State

Speaking yesterday during the ADC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State, Amaechi said the ADC would also challenge the APC in the South-south and North-central regions, predicting victories for the opposition party in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

The former Rivers State governor vowed that the party would not accept a repeat of what he alleged happened during the 2023 general election.

“Because these people will do what they did in 2023. This time, we shall not agree. Do you understand? We will not do what?” he said.

Amaechi argued that the ADC had a stronger regional presence, citing the 13 states in the North-east and North-west.

“We are the only party that comes with 13 states. The whole of North-east, the whole of North-west, that is 13, right? Let the president tell us how many states he comes with. He comes with only five in the South-West,” he added.

He further claimed that the APC would lose a sixth state in the South-west to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“And the sixth state in the South-west will vote APM, whether he likes it or not,” he added.

Amaechi said the ADC would also compete strongly against the ruling party in the South-South and North-Central, expressing confidence that Atiku would secure Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

“We will fight with him in South-South. We will fight with him in North-Central. And be sure, be rest assured, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa will be in ours easily,” he said.

Amaechi also predicted that Tinubu would not make significant electoral gains in the South-east, insisting that the ADC would win the presidential election.

“He will not go to South-east at all. Be assured, we will win. We will win. Things will get better,” he said.

I’ll Restore Fuel Subsidy, Tackle Insecurity If Elected, Atiku Vows

Speaking at the rally, Atiku reiterated his determination to restore the fuel subsidy and tackle insecurity and urged voters to vote for the party’s candidates in all elective positions.

“I have already promised all Nigerians that I will restore petroleum subsidy. Not only that, but I will also restore subsidy in electricity,” he said.

Atiku also pledged to address insecurity in the North-east and other parts of the country, while promising to expand petroleum exploration in the Kolmani area to generate additional revenue.

He called on Nigerians to support the ADC, urging voters in Bauchi to elect the party’s candidates from the presidency to the councillorship positions.

The former vice-president thanked the people of the state for their previous support, saying Bauchi had consistently given him substantial votes in past elections.

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers during the 2027 polls and ensure their votes were protected and counted.

“I want you to make sure you come out in your thousands. You vote for ADC. You defend the vote. You ensure that the votes are counted, and results are transmitted before you leave the polling booth,” Atiku said.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of petrol subsidy during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu said the funds would instead be redirected to infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

The subsidy removal has inflicted hardship on Nigerians, and Atiku repeatedly promised to restore it if elected in 2027.

The former vice president had questioned how the savings from its removal had been spent.

Uncertainty has surrounded the ADC’s leadership following a November 5 judgment by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked the Senator Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) and invalidated decisions taken under it, including the process that produced Atiku as its presidential candidate.

Justice Peter Lifu also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise decisions taken at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

But the ADC rejected the judgment and said it would challenge the decision in court.

The party also continued its activities and preparations for the 2027 elections.