Lagos Denies N700m Billboard Permit Fee

* Says most expensive outdoor advert costs N10m monthly

Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports that it has increased billboard permit fees to N700 million, describing the claim as false and misleading.

The government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the allegation circulating on social media was intended to misrepresent the state’s outdoor advertising regulations.

The controversy followed a social media post suggesting that the alleged high billboard fees were responsible for the absence of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign materials on Lagos roads.

However, the government maintained that billboard structures were owned and operated by private advertising companies, adding that the most expensive billboard placement in the state costs about N10 million monthly.

It explained that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) was a regulatory body and did not own or operate billboards.

“Billboards are owned by private operators. The most expensive billboard is about N10 million monthly. The government does not run billboards,” the statement said.

Clarifying the regulatory requirements, the government said individuals and companies seeking to operate as outdoor advertising practitioners in Lagos must obtain a non-refundable, one-off registration form costing N7 million, register with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and meet other statutory requirements.

It stressed that the N7 million registration requirement was distinct from the statutory permit fees payable for individual advertising structures and the commercial costs of media placement, production and other advertising services.

According to the government, LASAA does not determine the commercial rates charged by billboard owners, as such charges are determined by private operators.

It added that regulatory fees applicable to billboard structures vary according to factors such as size, format and location, with different rates applying across designated zones.

The government also clarified that political campaign advertisements must be displayed on approved advertising structures operated by registered outdoor advertising practitioners with valid LASAA permits.

It said the structures must also satisfy established requirements relating to their locations, structural safety and environmental standards.

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general election gather momentum, the government said LASAA had recently embarked on public sensitisation on election campaign advertising guidelines to educate political parties, candidates, advertising practitioners and members of the public on the applicable regulations.

It reiterated that the agency’s responsibility was to regulate outdoor advertising, administer permits and ensure compliance with relevant laws.

The government further disclosed that LASAA would remove campaign communication materials after election activities to restore the city’s visual appeal, at no cost to the public.

Reaffirming its position on political participation, the state government said Lagos remained open to all political parties and candidates, insisting that its advertising regulations applied to everyone.

“Lagos will continue to be the bastion of democracy and equal opportunities for all politicians and their parties,” the statement added.