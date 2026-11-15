Shell Wins Awards at NAPE Confab, Employees Receive Recognition for Technical Presentations

Ejiofor Alike

Shell Nigeria has won the Best IOC (international oil company) Exhibitor award at the 44th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), in addition to employees receiving recognition for technical presentations.

Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Shell Nigeria, Elohor Aiboni, addressed the opening session of the conference during which she commended the reforms in the oil and gas industry as a right step in Nigeria’s aspiration to unlock more barrels of oil.

Senior Production Geologist with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Abidemi Belgore, and her team won the 1st runner-up prize for the Dr Olagundoye Olatunbosun Best Petroleum Geology Paper at the closing dinner ceremony.

Also, SNEPCo’s Asset Opportunity Development Lead, Oludayo Fakunle had earlier received a plaque for Lead Technical Presentation for his paper on Bonga, Nigeria’s first deepwater well which began operation 21 years ago. Incoming NAPE President, Anthony Ofoma, who handed over the plaque to Oludayo, said the paper was insightful and aligned with the theme of the conference; “Unlocking More Barrels: Driving Reserves Growth through Exploration, Local Capabilities and Adaptive Technology.”

At the dinner, NAPE also conferred its Fellow award on seven members in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of the professional body and Geosciences generally. Outgoing NAPE President, Cecilia Olajumoke-Ajayi, thanked members of the association and sponsors for their support which ensured the success of the conference.

Shell was a major sponsor of the conference in keeping with its longstanding commitment to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and complemented its support with an exhibition on its businesses in Nigeria, including deepwater production, renewables, and integrated gas as well as social investments.