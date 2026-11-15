  • Sunday, 15th November, 2026

FG Warns Nigerians with Underlying Health Conditions against Travelling to Addis Ababa

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has advised Nigerians with pre-existing medical conditions to seek medical advice before travelling through Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, due to the potential health risks associated with the city’s high altitude.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the advice in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Mr Oluwafemi Adeniyi, in Abuja.

Adeniyi said Addis Ababa, located about 2,355 metres (7,726 feet) above sea level, had lower atmospheric pressure and reduced oxygen availability, which could pose health risks to some travellers.

He disclosed that Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission in Addis Ababa recorded 16 deaths, involving Nigerians transiting through the city in 2026, reportedly linked to health complications associated with high altitude.

According to him, although healthy individuals can adapt to reduced oxygen levels, people with certain pre-existing medical conditions, especially cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, may face increased health risks.

He urged Nigerians whose medical conditions could be aggravated by high altitude to exercise caution and seek appropriate medical guidance before embarking on journeys involving transit through the city.

The spokesman stressed that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa.

Rather, he said, it was aimed at ensuring that medically vulnerable travellers were adequately informed of the potential risks and took necessary precautions.

“Government places a high premium on the health, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians, therefore urge travellers to make informed decisions and take appropriate precautions where existing medical conditions may increase their vulnerability during travels,” he said.

Adeniyi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing timely information and guidance to Nigerians travelling abroad to safeguard their welfare and safety.

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