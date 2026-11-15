2027: Tinubu’s Anti-Violence Sermon is Without Action Against Political Warlords, Says HURIWA 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has dismissed President Bola Tinubu’s last Friday’s declaration against political violence as an exercise in political rhetoric, insisting that Nigerians will not be deceived by presidential assurances that are not supported by decisive action against political thuggery, illegal arms possession and the alleged proliferation of private armed groups.

HURIWA, in a statement by Emmanuel Onwubiko, said that the president must understand that condemning political violence in a statement was not the same as dismantling the structures, networks and political patronage systems that sustained it.

“Nigerians have heard enough promises about peaceful elections. What the country needs now is evidence that the President is prepared to confront political violence even when those implicated are allegedly connected to powerful political interests”, he said.

The association warned that the 2027 general election must not become an opportunity for political warlords, armed loyalists and hired thugs to determine who would campaign and exercise the constitutional right to contest for public office.

“President Tinubu’s declaration that political violence will not be tolerated is welcome in principle. However, HURIWA considers it unconvincing without immediate action against individuals and groups repeatedly mentioned in allegations concerning politically motivated armed activities,” he added.

The group demanded an immediate and transparent investigation into allegations surrounding the possession of firearms and the operations of private armed groups.

It specifically challenged the president to direct the relevant security and regulatory authorities to review all applicable firearms licences, investigate the legality of weapons in their possession and revoke any licences found to have been obtained or retained in violation of the law.

“HURIWA is deeply concerned by allegations that individuals associated with these armed formations could be mobilised as political enforcers in Rivers State, Abuja and parts of the South-west ahead of the 2027 elections.

“These concerns become even more troubling against the backdrop of reported political boasts that the APC intends to win Rivers State by whatever means necessary,” the statement added.

The association warned that Nigeria must not permit the emergence of political militias under any guise, adding that no individual, political godfather or party leader should possess the capacity to deploy armed men to intimidate opponents and undermine electoral competition.

It contended that if the president was genuinely committed to peaceful elections, he must demonstrate that nobody should enjoy immunity from investigation simply because of political connections or proximity to the Presidency.

HURIWA also demanded immediate compliance with the relevant Court of Appeal and National Industrial Court judgments concerning the leadership crisis in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The association insisted that the rule of law cannot be selectively applied to ordinary Nigerians while politically influential individuals allegedly disregard judicial pronouncements without consequences.

It also demanded a public apology over the president’s reported assertion that “all is fair in politics”.