Ondo APC Dismisses Division Claims, Rules Out Political Violence

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dismissed claims of internal divisions within its ranks, declaring that its reconciliation efforts are yielding results as it mobilises support to secure at least one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The party also expressed confidence that its growing unity would translate into electoral victories for Tinubu and other APC candidates, insisting that no member or interest group had been excluded from its ongoing reconciliation and mobilisation efforts.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, the state chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kolawole, dismissed reports of rivalry among party leaders, maintaining that members remained part of the same political family.

He argued that there was no reason for political rivalry, particularly as Ondo State would not conduct a governorship election in 2027 and Tinubu had already emerged as the party’s sole presidential candidate.

“Therefore, there is no rivalry. There is no cause for alarm. I can assure you we are on top of it and everything will be okay,” Kolawole said.

The chairman appreciated Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and other party leaders for their support and contributions to strengthening the party.

Also speaking, the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign in Ondo State, Victor Olabimtan, said the reconciliation committee constituted after the party congress had reached out to party organs, interest groups and individuals within and outside the state.

He disclosed that the committee had visited Abuja to engage some party leaders and extended its consultations to Lagos and other parts of the country, adding that the participation of previously estranged leaders, including Wale Akinterinwa and Princess Oladunni Odu, at the recent presidential campaign rally in Ondo State demonstrated the progress made.

Olabimtan said he had personally reached out to some aggrieved members, while Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had made the unification of all tendencies within the party a major priority.

“Nobody is left out. All we need to do is to ensure that we put more effort into strengthening the existing unity that we are all enjoying in the party today,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the reconciliation drive would consolidate the party’s electoral strength and deliver victories for Tinubu, senators, members of the House of Representatives and candidates for the state and national assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, pledged the mobilisation of women across Ondo State to secure at least one million votes for Tinubu, attributing the anticipated support to the Federal Government’s interventions in women’s economic empowerment, education and social protection.

Osamaye said the state had benefited from more than 20 interventions under the Renewed Hope initiatives of the President and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She listed the distribution of 10,000 professional kits to nurses and professional healthcare assistants, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), youth agribusiness initiatives and the Every Home Garden programme among the interventions, adding that thousands of women had also benefited from economic empowerment programmes.

“For the first time, government is not for the privileged few. Many women now benefit without having to beg or lobby,” she said.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the interventions would translate into unprecedented electoral support for Tinubu on January 16, 2027, insisting that women across the state were prepared to work collectively towards the target.

She also dismissed suggestions of strained relations among party leaders, describing Princess Oladunni Odu, the state’s first female Secretary to the State Government, as a respected leader with whom she maintained a cordial relationship.

Osamaye further described Governor Aiyedatiwa as the undisputed leader of the APC in the state, enjoying the support of party members.

On concerns about political violence ahead of the 2027 elections, APC chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke, maintained that Ondo State remained peaceful, insisting that no opposition member or political party had been attacked by political thugs.

Oke, who commended the media for its vigilance and professionalism, said reports of rising political thuggery in other parts of the country did not reflect the situation in Ondo State.