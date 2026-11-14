Makinde: We Won’t Allow Religion to Divide Us Over 2027 Polls 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, said his administration will not allow religious differences to divide the people of the state, insisting that the people share a common ancestry and must remain united irrespective of their faith.

This is just as the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland said it will not declare support for any politician or political party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Makinde, who made the declaration in Ibadan at the opening of a three-day conference for Imams, Alfas/Ulama, political office holders and traditional rulers, tagged, ‘Rabitah 2026,’ organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland (Rabitah tul Aimma wal Hulammai fii Biladi Yoruba), also appealed to Muslim leaders across the state to use their influence to promote unity, peace and political stability ahead of the elections.

The conference, with the theme, ‘The Responsibilities of Politicians and Electorate During and After Electoral Process,’ had in attendance prominent Islamic clerics, scholars, traditional rulers and political stakeholders from across the South-west.

Makinde noted that discussions surrounding the choice of the next governor of the state had intensified ahead of the elections, urging political and religious stakeholders not to allow such developments to create divisions along religious lines.

He said: “We won’t allow religion to divide us. Let us pray for our state and country because this is the period leading to the next election, when a new set of leaders will emerge.There is a lot of discussion going on right now about the choice of who will become the next governor.

“What matters most is that we must stay united. The progress of Oyo State is what is important to us, and I believe God will answer our prayers. For us in Oyo State, religion is not an issue.We have all religions in our various families, and we have always coexisted peacefully.”

Makinde further illustrated the historical and familial connections between Muslims and Christians in Oyo State, disclosing that his own family background reflected the religious diversity he was advocating.

“I, standing before you, am Oluseyi Makinde.

Makinde was my grandfather on my father’s side. My father’s name is Olatunbosun, and my grandfather, Makinde, lived and died as a Muslim. Those who are familiar with Oyo know this history.

“If I were to convene an extended family meeting this evening, about 65 per cent of those who would attend would be Muslims. I want to appeal to us that we must not allow ourselves to be divided along religious lines because we share the same ancestry and the same blood flows through our veins,” he said.

In support of the conference, the governor announced a donation of N50 million to the organisers, describing the gathering as an important platform for religious engagement and collective prayers for the state and the country.

He also called on Muslim clerics and traditional religious leaders to play a constructive role in the 2027 electoral process, noting that they would have a significant opportunity to engage voters before they make their choices at the polls.

The Chairman of the League’s Board of Trustees, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory, in his remarks at the event, said the organisation could not announce any preferred candidate or political platform ahead of the forthcoming elections, stressing that Islamic clerics were not politicians and that their responsibility was not to campaign for political office-seekers or parties but to pray for the emergence of credible leaders.

“We are religious leaders; we are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians. We will not declare support for any political party or politicians.We, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, cannot declare support or announce our support for any politician or political party. We can only pray to God for Him to give us credible leaders,” he said.

The conference was attended by the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi; his running mate, Mufutau Open Salawu; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Also present were the League’s President, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere; Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakar Agbotomokekere; Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulbari Adetunji; Grand Mufti of Yoruba Land, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola; Secretary-General of the League, Sheikh Mustapha Oseni Adewale Hamzat; Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Hashim Atere; and Prof. Kamil Olosho.

Others included the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola; the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye; the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Bashir Abioye; and the Iyalode Adini of Yorubaland, Alhaja Sedeekat Aderibigbe, alongside other prominent Islamic clerics, scholars and Muslim faithful from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo States.