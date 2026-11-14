Kwara South Senatorial Candidate, Popoola, Promises to Tackle Insecurity, Infrastructure Deficit 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara South Senatorial district in Kwara State for 2027 polls, Hon. Saheed Popoola, yesterday pledged to prioritise security, infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment and healthcare if elected during the polls.

Popoola, a former Chairman of Offa Local Government Area of the state made the pledge yesterday during the News Keg Engagement Series at the Correspond Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Ilorin.

He outlined his agenda for the district, noting that the deteriorating security situation and inadequate infrastructure had continued to undermine economic development and residents’ well-being.

He said his 27 years of political experience had equipped him with the knowledge and capacity to address the challenges facing the people.

The candidate, who described himself as a grassroots politician, said he joined the PDP because of his conviction that the party had greater concern for the welfare of the masses.

He expressed concern over the increasing cases of kidnapping in Kwara South, noting that residents could no longer move freely or go to their farms without fear of attacks.

He recalled that communities in the district were previously relatively safe, adding that the current situation had created fear among farmers and other residents.

Popoola said security would be his first priority, promising to facilitate stronger collaboration between communities and security agencies.

He said he would replicate the neighbourhood watch initiative he established while serving as a local government chairman, which he described as effective in maintaining security in his area.

According to him, the initiative will involve youths, Fulani residents and other community stakeholders, with members properly equipped and registered with the government.

He added that he would also deploy his personal resources to support the initiative, stressing that local residents understood their communities better than security personnel deployed from other parts of the country.

Popoola, a two-term member of the State House of Assembly, said he would use his legislative position to lobby the federal and state governments and relevant agencies to address security and infrastructure challenges in the district.

On infrastructure, Popoola lamented the poor condition of roads linking communities in the district, particularly the Iloffa-Ekiti axis.

He pledged to lobby relevant federal agencies for the rehabilitation and construction of major roads, including the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Egbe and Ajase-Offa routes.

He explained that lobbying was an important responsibility of legislators, adding that senators could facilitate development projects through effective engagement with government institutions.

Popoola, who said he had served as a local government chairman, commissioner and member of the Kwara State House of Assembly twice, described experience as essential in effective representation.

He also said he served as Secretary of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic between 2003 and 2007.

The candidate further identified agriculture as a major economic opportunity for the district, given its vast arable land.

He, however, stressed that addressing insecurity was necessary to enable farmers to return to their farms and boost food production.

He expressed concern that kidnapping had disrupted farming activities, worsened food insecurity and exposed rural communities to economic hardship.

Popoola narrated an incident in Isanlu-Isin where a farmer and his two children were reportedly abducted, saying he contributed N2 million towards efforts to secure their release.

He alleged that the community had struggled to raise the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, while the local government contributed N50,000.

He also alleged that another kidnapping incident involving a father and his two children occurred in Oro, calling on the state government to explain its efforts to address insecurity in the district.

The PDP candidate urged the media to give adequate attention to security challenges in rural communities, noting that several incidents were not being reported.

On youth development, he said unemployment and lack of empowerment opportunities could expose young people to criminal activities.

He pledged to promote employment and empowerment programmes to engage youths and discourage their involvement in criminal activities.

Popoola also promised to establish an office in each of the local government areas in Kwara South to improve communication and facilitate effective representation.

He said the offices would serve as collection centres for complaints and development needs from the 83 wards in the senatorial district.

According to him, each ward will have a legislative aide who will collate reports and forward them through liaison officers at the local government level.

On healthcare, Popoola promised to facilitate improvements in the health sector, particularly the rehabilitation and revitalisation of non-functional cottage hospitals across the district.

He said effective representation required a legislator who remained accessible and responsive to the needs of constituents.

“I am going to be a listening senator. I will make myself available at all times,” he said.

Popoola urged residents to consider candidates’ experience, competence and track records rather than being swayed solely by financial inducements during elections.