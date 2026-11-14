Sokoto: Customs, EFCC Close Ranks Against Smugglers, Financial Crimes

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a renewed push to protect the nation’s economy, the Nigeria Customs Service Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have agreed to deepen collaboration against economic sabotage and financial crimes.

The Customs Area Controller, DC Haliru Abdullahi, led the move on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, when he paid a courtesy visit to the EFCC Sokoto Zonal Directorate.

The visit, according to the Command, was in line with the policy thrust of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, anchored on Collaboration, Consolidation and Innovation.

Speaking during the visit, Abdullahi emphasised the importance of a strong working relationship between the two agencies in tackling crimes that threaten national security and sustainable economic development.

He listed economic sabotage, money laundering, illicit financial transactions, smuggling and other related offences as serious threats that require joint action.

He stressed that effective collaboration remains essential in addressing these challenges and protecting the nation’s economic interests.

The Customs boss further highlighted the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to supporting the EFCC through intelligence sharing, information exchange and coordinated enforcement operations.

According to him, closer collaboration would enhance the detection and prevention of financial crimes associated with cross-border trade and other illegal economic activities.

In his response, the Acting Zonal Director, EFCC Sokoto Zonal Directorate, Mr. Nwanneka Nwonkike, appreciated the Customs Area Controller for the visit and commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its contributions to national economic protection.

He emphasised the need for sustained partnership, particularly in intelligence gathering, investigation and the prosecution of economic and financial crimes.

Both agencies acknowledged that economic saboteurs exploit operational gaps and weaknesses in institutional cooperation to perpetrate illegal activities. They therefore underscored the need for stronger communication channels, joint capacity building and coordinated strategies to identify, investigate and dismantle criminal networks, while reaffirming their commitment to professionalism, transparency, accountability and the promotion of national economic stability.