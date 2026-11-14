Approval Of Obokun University, Catalyst for Ijesaland Devt, Says Fadahunsi, as Odeyemi Congratulates Osun East Senator

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, has congratulated the lawmaker representing Osun East, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, on the approval and licensing of Obokun University, Ilase-Ijesa, by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Fadahunsi, had in a statement signed by his Head of Media and Public Enlightenment, Omole Olusegun Omo-Osodi, announced the approval on Thursday.

The statement noted that the university would serve as a catalyst for economic transformation through employment generation, increased commercial activities, infrastructure development and other investment opportunities in Ilase-Ijesa and neighbouring communities.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Odeyemi described the approval as a historic milestone for Ijesaland and Osun State, and a testament to Fadahunsi’s visionary leadership and commitment to human capital development.

He commended the senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Industries, for receiving the approval and licence on behalf of the institution and for his persistence in seeing the project to completion.

“This is a proud moment for all of us in Osun East and Osun State at large. Senator Fadahunsi has once again demonstrated that purposeful representation goes beyond lawmaking; it is about bringing tangible development to the people.

“Senator Fadahunsi has shown what it means to serve with purpose. He did not just promise development; he pursued it, nurtured it and delivered it to the doorstep of his people.

“On behalf of myself and the entire DLA family in Osun State, I heartily congratulate Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi on this great achievement. This is a legacy that will outlive all of us,” he said.

The DLA chairman said the establishment of the university would open new doors of opportunity for young people in Ilase-Ijesa, Ijesaland and beyond, particularly in access to quality higher education close to home.

“This university will bring life to Ilase-Ijesa. It will create jobs for our youths, bring businesses to our land and put our community on the national map for the right reasons,” Odeyemi noted.

While lauding the NUC and traditional rulers in Ijesaland for their roles in the approval process, Odeyemi urged stakeholders to rally round the institution and ensure its smooth take-off.

“The support of our royal fathers and the cooperation of the NUC leadership show what is possible when leaders unite for the common good of the people.

“I call on all sons and daughters of Ijesaland, home and abroad, to support this university. We must protect this gift and help it to grow into one of the best universities in Nigeria,” he added.