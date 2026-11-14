Ikpeazu Commends Immigration CG for Deploying Mobile Passport Enrolment Unit to Madrid

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has commended the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, for approving the deployment of a Mobile Enrolment Unit (MEU) to the Immigration Section of the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid.

Ikpeazu gave the commendation yesterday, when the Head of the Immigration Section, Mr. Ayotunde Adigun, formally presented the mobile enrolment unit to him in the presence of other embassy officials.

The Ambassador said the deployment would significantly ease the passport enrolment process for Nigerians residing in provinces far from Madrid, reducing the burden of long-distance travel and the associated costs.

He described the initiative as a practical, citizen-centred intervention that would save applicants time and resources while bringing essential consular services closer to Nigerians living across Spain.

Ikpeazu expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General and the leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service for responding to the needs of the Nigerian community in Spain.

He also reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to providing efficient, accessible and quality consular services to Nigerians within its jurisdiction.

The Ambassador urged eligible applicants to take full advantage of the mobile enrolment service once operational schedules are announced.

He assured Nigerians in Spain that the Embassy would continue to work towards improving service delivery and ensuring easier access to consular services.