Data Protection: NDPC Holds Roundtable for DPOs, Urges Ethos of Compliance, Accountability

As part of its mandate to ensure effective protection of personal data and compliance obligations for entities in the data ecosystem, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) on Thursday, November 12, 2026, held a roundtable for Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in Abuja.

The event, held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites (NACCAS),was organised by the commission in collaboration with Meta under the NDPC Initiative for Data Protection.

It brought together organisation’s DPOs from both the private and public sectors, including Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to deepen their understanding of the NDPC Guidance Notice as part of their Continuous Professional Development programme.

The roundtable also explored the need for DPOs to chart a common front towards building their own ecosystem that aligns with the broader data protection ecosystem, promoting data processing practices that prioritise security and privacy.

In his opening remarks, NDPC National Commissioner and CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji,urged the DPOs to build an ecosystem that fosters stronger professional collaboration that will enable them to share ideas and learn from each other.

Olatunji, represented by Dr Tolulope Pius-Fadipe, Head of Research and Development of the commission, said the proposed forum would enable DPOs to exchange experiences and engage with the commission in real time.

He said the commission organised virtual classes earlier in August 2026 before bringing the engagement to a physical platform to encourage networking and experience-sharing among DPOs.

“The job of a DPO is very important. Your job is to advise and guide your organisations on the implementation of data protection laws,” he said.

The NDPC helmsman said the data protection ecosystem was evolving, exposing DPOs to emerging challenges,which make continuous professional development necessary, expressing hope that the roundtable will lead to the formation of a DPO forum where officers can interact with one another and receive support from the commission.

He urged participants to ask questions and provide feedback, saying the engagement offered an opportunity to address concerns affecting their work.

Earlier, a facilitator at the event, Fatima Sani, said the roundtable was designed to bring DPOs together to strengthen their professional ecosystem, adding that the Nigeria Data Protection Act required data controllers and processors to designate qualified DPOs with expertise in data protection.

Sani, whose presentation focused on continuous professional development, said certification alone was insufficient to sustain professional competence, adding that,”Beyond certification, which is the starting point, there’s a need to develop yourself even more”.

She said the commission’s guidance notice on continuous professional development identified three categories of activities for DPOs: knowledge contribution, structured training and ecosystem engagements.

Some participants described the training as timely and beneficial, saying it provided useful insights into their responsibilities and the need to strengthen data protection practices in their respective organisations.

Olawale Adeniyi, Public Policy Specialist and DPO at MainOne Cable Company Nigeria Ltd. described the initiative as a step in the right direction, adding that the training would further enhance how his organisation manages customers’ and employees’ personal data.

“I think this is a step in the right direction for adequate information to data protection officers on how data should be managed effectively within organisations,” he said.

He, however, urged the commission to improve information dissemination and establish a platform where DPOs can collaborate and access information about its programmes,stressing that such a platform will also enable officers to share knowledge and extend their learning to data champions within their organisations.

Brisca Auta, Assistant Director, Human Resources and Administration at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), described the training as a worthwhile experience.

“As a prospective DPO, I want to implement what I’ve learned and ensure that data under my custody are protected and not exposed to unauthorised people,” she said.

Auta, however, expressed concern about the handling of personal information shared with external organisations, noting that she could not determine how many people had access to such data.

“My concern is that I don’t know how many hands will work on those data and how protective the data will be,” she said.

She said the experience has reinforced the need for DPOs to uphold honesty and responsibility when handling personal information entrusted to them.