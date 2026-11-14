BBR: The Road that Ended Bonny Island’s Isolation 

After decades of dependence on boats and ferries, the commissioning of the Bodo-Bonny Road has ended Bonny Island’s isolation, opening new opportunities for connectivity, trade and economic development across Rivers State, writes Blessing Ibunge

For as long as most people can remember, getting to Bonny Island meant crossing water. Residents, traders, workers and visitors had little choice but to rely on ferries, speedboats and barges to move between the island and the Rivers state mainland. The journey was a way of life, but it often came with delays, high costs and the uncertainties of weather and tide.That reality has now changed.

With the completion and the recent commissioning of the Bodo-Bonny Road, BBR, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has turned a long-held dream into reality, delivering a permanent road link between Bonny Island and the mainland for the first time in history. What generations only talked about is now a road people can drive on.For an Island that hosts some of Nigeria’s most strategic energy assets, including facilities operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG Limited, the new connection is about much more than convenience. It opens the door to faster movement of people and goods, greater investment opportunities and stronger economic ties between and among the communities with the rest of the country.

But perhaps its greatest significance is what it means to the people of Bonny themselves. For residents who have spent a lifetime crossing creeks to access schools, hospitals, markets and opportunities on the mainland, the road is more than infrastructure. It is a symbol of inclusion, progress and possibility. After decades of waiting, Bonny is no longer an island apart. It is finally connected. That era has now ended.

With the completion and formal commissioning of the Bodo-Bonny Road and its accompanying bridges across the Opobo Channel, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has delivered one of the most ambitious and technically complex infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the Niger Delta, permanently connecting Bonny Island to mainland Nigeria for the first time in history.

The landmark project represents far more than a road. It is a transformative economic corridor, a symbol of engineering resilience and a catalyst for regional development.

Constructed through challenging marshlands, tidal waterways and swampy soils, the approximately 39-kilometre road project includes major bridge crossings over Afa Creek, Nanabie Creek and the Opobo Channel. The undertaking demanded sophisticated engineering solutions capable of withstanding the demanding environmental conditions of the Niger Delta.

According to project officials, the road and bridge works were completed in 2026, with ancillary works such as landscaping, street lighting installations and finishing elements following thereafter. Despite the complexities associated with construction across wetlands and waterways, the project was delivered within approved budgets.

The project was financed through a unique partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), demonstrating how public-private collaboration can deliver nationally significant infrastructure.

The commissioning of a national assetThe official commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked the culmination of years of planning, investment and construction. During the ceremony in Port Harcourt, the President formally declared open the Bodo-Bonny Road and bridges across the Opobo Channel, recognising the project’s significance to national development and regional connectivity. The commissioning attracted government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, business executives and residents who viewed the project as a historic breakthrough for the Niger Delta.

A historic milestone

For the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Peer Lubasch, the project’s completion represents the fulfilment of a vision that had remained unrealised for more than four decades.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning, Lubasch described the delivery as a defining moment for both Rivers State and Nigeria, saying, “today marks a historic milestone, not only for the people of Rivers State, but for Nigeria as a nation. For the very first time, Bonny Island is permanently connected to the mainland by road infrastructure.”

He further noted that the project traverses both Bonny and Gokana Local Government Areas, providing a vital transport link capable of unlocking new economic opportunities and improving the quality of life for residents.

The statement reflects the broader significance of the project. Beyond the concrete, steel and asphalt lies a new chapter in mobility, trade and investment for an island long regarded as one of Nigeria’s most economically important destinations.

Umahi announces expansion

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has consistently praised the quality and strategic value of the Bodo-Bonny Road.

During inspections and at the commissioning ceremony, Umahi described the highway as a strategic national asset capable of enhancing regional connectivity, improving security and stimulating economic activities throughout the Niger Delta. Perhaps even more significantly, the Minister disclosed that President Tinubu had approved an extension of the project to link the corridor directly to the East-West Road, further strengthening integration with Nigeria’s national transport network. The approved extension covers an additional 8.9 kilometres of dual carriageway.

Umahi also highlighted the scale of investment required to deliver the project, noting the extraordinary engineering demands associated with the extensive bridge infrastructure.

Hope, opportunity and growth

Reactions from stakeholders have been overwhelmingly positive.

For businesses, especially those operating in the oil and gas, logistics and maritime sectors, the road creates new opportunities for supply-chain efficiency, workforce mobility and investment.

Community leaders and development stakeholders have also welcomed the project as a catalyst for tourism, industrialisation and job creation across Bonny, Gokana and neighbouring communities. The permanent road connection is expected to increase commercial activity while opening previously difficult-to-access areas for development. According to a teacher that work in a community school on the route, Ifediaye Bonny, “this road has changed everything for Bonny. It has broken the water barrier. Julius Berger has delivered a very historic mainland link road.”

An indigene of Gokana Local Government on the Road retorted thus, “the commissioning of this road marks the end of Bonny Island’s isolation; it is a story of how Julius Berger linked Bonny to the mainland where other companies before them failed.” And for residents of Bonny Kingdom, the road represents easier access to healthcare, education, commerce and government services.

The reduction in dependence on boats and ferries is expected to improve safety and lower transportation costs for thousands of people.

Industry observers have similarly pointed to the project as evidence of what sustained infrastructure investment can achieve in historically challenging terrains.

More than a road

The Bodo-Bonny Road is ultimately more than a transportation project. It is a bridge between communities, a connection between industry and opportunity, and a demonstration of Nigerian engineering capability at its best. By successfully delivering one of the country’s most complex road-and-bridge projects, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has added another landmark achievement to its infrastructure legacy.

As vehicles now travel seamlessly between Bonny Island and the mainland, what was once a decades-long aspiration has become a tangible reality, one that will shape the economic and social future of Rivers State for generations to come.