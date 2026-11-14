Temitope Ajayi @ 50: An Omoluabi to Behold

Raheem Akingbolu

Temitope Ajayi’s career has taken him through journalism, public relations, political communication and public service. His ability to work across these fields has shaped a professional journey marked by adaptability and a sound understanding of the communication business. As friends, colleagues and admirers continue to celebrate his 50th birthday, the unveiling of Omoluabi, a book in his honour, offers an opportunity to reflect on the man and his journey because his story gives fresh meaning to the Yoruba philosophy of the concept.

Some milestones are too significant to be confined to a single day. A fragrance lingers long after the flower has been admired, just as a memorable song remains in the mind long after the music has ended. Tope Ajayi’s golden jubilee belongs in that category. The birthday marked an important moment, but the values and accomplishments it celebrates continue to resonate.

Among the Yoruba, there is a popular saying: “Omoluabi to mo owo we lo le ba agba jeun.” Literally, it means that “a well-brought-up person who is well cultured can dine with elders.” Beyond its literal meaning, it speaks to character, humility, respect and the capacity to earn the confidence of those whose wisdom and experience command admiration. Few descriptions capture Tope Ajayi more accurately.

Perhaps this explains his enduring relationships with people considerably older and more experienced than himself. Over the years, he has built friendships with respected figures such as Dele Alake, Tunji Bello, Bayo Onanuga and Tunde Rahman, among others. His ability to relate comfortably across generations reflects respect for experience, a willingness to learn and an appreciation of meaningful conversations.

These qualities predate his current role in the Presidency. Before joining the team that helped shape President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s media and public engagement strategy ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Tope had already established himself in political communication. An important chapter was his involvement in the communication effort surrounding the 2019 Lagos governorship election, working alongside Segun Fafore and Gboyega Akosile, now Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The assignment deepened his understanding of media relations, public perception and message discipline.

What has always stood him out to me, however, is the combination of newsroom experience and public relations expertise that Tope brings to his work. I first met him at Soulcom, the public relations subsidiary of SO&U, owned by Sir Udeme Ufot. We connected almost immediately, largely because of our shared affection for Ekiti State and pride in our cultural heritage. Beyond that common bond, I recognised a professional with a valuable understanding of both journalism and strategic communication.

His newsroom background gave him insights many public relations practitioners spend years trying to acquire. He understood deadlines, editorial judgement and the importance of presenting accurate and credible information. More importantly, he understood what makes a story relevant to the audience it seeks to reach. That appreciation of the newsroom has remained an important part of his approach to communication.

He also appreciated that effective media relations go far beyond issuing press releases or securing media coverage. It is built on trust, credibility and mutual respect. Having worked on both sides of the media divide, he developed a balanced perspective that has served him well in strategic communication. This blend of experience is one of the qualities that distinguishes his professional contribution.

His academic journey deserves equal recognition. Following his formative years at Annunciation College, Ikere, Tope attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he studied Literature in English. He later earned a master’s degree in the same discipline from the University of Lagos in 2005. His early professional experience at The Punch provided an avenue to translate academic knowledge into practical journalism.

The connection between literature, journalism and strategic communication is often overlooked. Yet all three disciplines require clarity of thought, sensitivity to language, an understanding of human behaviour and the ability to communicate ideas effectively. For someone whose career would revolve around narratives, public perception and stakeholder engagement, this combination provided a strong intellectual foundation.

Another aspect of Tope’s life that deserves attention is his understanding of relationships and the responsibilities that come with an extensive professional network. The true value of his network lies not simply in the prominence of the people he knows, but in his ability to understand people, connect them where necessary and use those relationships to help solve problems. I can attest to this from personal experience.

Over the years, Tope has been a trusted sounding board, adviser and facilitator. Whenever I have encountered difficult media challenges, complicated government-related issues or sensitive stakeholder concerns requiring discretion and sound judgement, I have often sought his counsel. His willingness to listen, engage thoughtfully and work towards practical solutions is one of the qualities I admire most.

Knowing influential people is one thing; using those relationships responsibly for the benefit of others is quite another. Tope understands the importance of trust, reciprocity and discretion in sustaining meaningful professional relationships. For me, that is one of the clearest demonstrations of character. Relationships are not merely assets to be enjoyed; they are responsibilities to be managed with integrity.

Beyond his professional accomplishments lies another dimension of his personality that I deeply admire: his enduring attachment to Ekiti State and, particularly, Ikere, his birthplace. He remains proud of his roots and appreciative of the institutions and individuals who helped shape his early life. His loyalty to Annunciation College reflects a commendable commitment to remembering one’s beginnings.

For those of us who share that heritage, this connection carries special meaning. Ekiti’s rich intellectual and cultural tradition has produced remarkable individuals across many professions.

Our shared identity strengthened the bond we formed at Soulcom and remains an important thread in a friendship that has endured far beyond professional engagements.

Today, as Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Tope occupies a position at the intersection of governance, public communication and national discourse. The role demands a nuanced understanding of government, media dynamics and public expectations. His experience across journalism, public relations and political communication provides a solid foundation for the responsibilities he now carries. President Tinubu acknowledged his diligence, policy essays and media engagement in a congratulatory message marking his 50th birthday on 30 September 2026.

Yet public office alone does not define him. Beyond the State House is the young man from Ikere, the student of Annunciation College, the graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, the journalist who honed his skills at The Punch, and the communication professional whose career has evolved through learning, discipline and hard work. These experiences, alongside his friendships and professional relationships, offer a fuller picture of the man being celebrated.

As he marks this significant milestone, his journey offers valuable lessons for younger professionals in the media and communication industry. It underscores the importance of mastering one’s craft, learning from experienced mentors, embracing versatility and building relationships founded on mutual respect. His experience across journalism, public relations, advertising and political communication also shows how diverse professional backgrounds can enrich both individual careers and the wider industry. The next chapter of his story could be measured, in part, by what he invests in others: mentoring emerging professionals, opening doors for young talent and promoting standards that strengthen public trust in communication and public affairs.

Reflecting on our years of friendship and professional association, I am reminded that some relationships eventually transcend the circumstances that created them. They endure because they are built on shared values, mutual respect and genuine goodwill. Tope Ajayi’s golden jubilee is therefore more than a celebration of age. It is a celebration of the experiences, relationships and principles that have given those years meaning. While birthdays occupy a single day on the calendar, a life defined by character deserves a longer remembrance.

As the celebrations continue, one truth remains clear: positions may change and offices may come and go, but character endures. In that regard, Tope Ajayi represents what every society needs and what every generation should aspire to become: an Omoluabi in the truest sense. Happy birthday once again, Tope. May the years ahead bring greater wisdom, fulfilment and opportunities to serve your profession, Ekiti State and Nigeria. Omoluabi ni wa, inde