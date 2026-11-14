Chatham House: Protesters Who Confronted Amupitan Were Paid, UK-based Lawyer Alleges 

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United Kingdom-based Nigerian lawyer, Otunba Dayo Babalola, has alleged that some protesters who confronted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, outside Chatham House in London were paid to stage the demonstration.

Babalola, who said he was physically present at the event on Thursday, also dismissed claims that the protesters represented Nigerians in the diaspora, describing them as a small group of between 10 and 15 individuals.

In a statement, the lawyer described reports and videos circulating on social media about the incident as a “gross misrepresentation” of what transpired, insisting that the demonstrators did not reflect the views of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom or the wider diaspora community.

“Diaspora Nigerians? Nothing could≠ be further from the truth,” he said.

“I was physically present at Chatham House yesterday, and I can state categorically that the narrative being circulated on social media is a gross misrepresentation of what actually transpired.

“Those involved in the incident were not a representation of Nigerians in the diaspora, nor were they a reflection of the audience that attended the event.”

Amupitan had attended a Chatham House engagement titled, “Nigeria’s 2027 Elections: Democratic Trajectory and Regional Stability Beyond the Ballot,” where he spoke on Nigeria’s democratic future, the electoral process and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Reports of the protest emerged after a group of demonstrators gathered outside the venue as the INEC chairman was leaving. They reportedly blocked his vehicle and demanded that he address allegations of irregularities in the voters’ register.

The protesters were also reported to have called for his resignation, accusing the electoral commission of compromising its independence.

Babalola, however, said the demonstration took place after the formal engagement and should not be presented as an interruption or disruption of the event.

According to him, Amupitan made an insightful contribution during the discussion and responded to questions from participants.

He said: “I was physically present throughout the incident and witnessed the recording of several videos that are now being circulated. Some of those involved were wearing Peter Obi-branded memorabilia.

“The situation eventually attracted the attention of Chatham House security, and when the police were called, the individuals dispersed.” The lawyer alleged that he later encountered some members of the group on Jermyn Street, where he claimed to have witnessed a man wearing New Democratic Congress (NDC) memorabilia paying them.

Recounting the encounter, Babalola said the individuals hurled insults at him after recognising him.

“When they saw me, they threw a few insults at me and I smiled and simply said at least you guys have now made some small pounds to pay your bills for a few days even as I walked past them,” he said.

Babalola also challenged accounts suggesting that the Chatham House engagement was poorly attended, saying the venue was filled with close to 200 participants, mostly Nigerians who had registered for the event.

He said about 374 people registered and joined the programme online, adding that the physical and virtual participation reflected the level of interest generated by the engagement.

He maintained that the protesters were outside the premises and did not participate in the programme.

“I was actually visible in the circulating video between approximately 2:22 and 2:45, standing by the main entrance of Chatham House, dressed in a suit and holding my muffler. I mention this simply to establish that my account is not based on hearsay,” he said.

The lawyer insisted that Amupitan was neither disgraced nor interrupted during the engagement, adding that the INEC chairman had fully discharged his responsibilities as a panellist. “What happened outside the venue afterwards should not be deliberately conflated with the quality, substance or outcome of the official engagement,” he said.

He acknowledged the right of Nigerians to express political opinions and protest against public office holders but cautioned against portraying the actions of a few individuals as the position of an entire community.

“People are entitled to their political opinions. They are equally entitled to peaceful protest and to demand accountability from public office holders.

“However, political disagreement must not become an excuse for misinformation, sensationalism or the deliberate distortion of events. A handful of individuals cannot legitimately be presented as the voice of the entire Nigerian diaspora,” Babalola said.

He said his intervention was intended to correct what he described as a misleading account of the incident, not to defend any political party.

“I find it particularly disappointing that some social media commentators have chosen to amplify a misleading caption without establishing the facts or understanding the context of the incident.

“There is a clear distinction between a legitimate protest and an attempt to manufacture a narrative for political propaganda,” he said.

Babalola added: “Let the facts speak for themselves: Professor Amupitan attended Chatham House, made his presentation, answered questions and participated in the panel discussion.

“A small group subsequently staged a demonstration outside the venue. Those two events should not be misrepresented as one, nor should the actions of a handful of individuals be attributed to Nigerians in the diaspora.”

The controversy comes amid scrutiny of INEC’s preliminary voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission had disclosed that it removed 1,608,660 invalid registrations following a review of the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise, in addition to 873 records of deceased persons, bringing the total number of deleted records to 1,609,533.

INEC also identified 54 persons across 10 states over alleged registration infractions.