Pasuma Blends Fuji, Afrobeats in New Album 

Tosin Clegg

Ten years after the release of his debut hip-hop album, Fuji veteran, Pasuma, has continued his musical journey with the release of his second studio album, titled Fuji Afro, which debuted a few days ago. The 12-track masterpiece was executive-produced by Pasuma himself and features three major artistes: Olamide, Qdot and Terry Apala. They played significant roles in the project, bringing fresh energy, creative depth and a unique blend of influences that further enriched both worlds of music.

Their contributions helped create a refreshing musical experience, bridging distinct sounds and perspectives while introducing a new vibe to the collaborations. After a decade of growth, evolution and musical creativity, the project brings together different talents and sounds. On the track Ijo Alhaji, Olamide brings street energy, while Pasuma delivers the depth, wisdom and unmistakable vocals that have defined his musical legacy. Together, they create a compelling blend of contemporary street sounds and traditional Fuji influences, celebrating the richness of Yoruba culture. It is more than a musical collaboration; it is a meeting of generations, styles and influences, proving that culture remains timeless when expressed through the universal language of music.

Qdot and Terry Apala also bring their unique indigenous flavours to their respective collaborations, Up Up Way and Apala Fuji. Their contributions further complement the entire project, offering fans more than expected in terms of quality and musical flavour.

On Fuji Afro, every sound tells a story, and every track carries a feeling. Pasuma began writing songs in 1984, drawing inspiration from his role model, K1 De Ultimate, who released the album Talazo 84 that same year. Encouraged by the positive reception of the album, Pasuma went on to release his debut music album in 1993. Since then, he has released over 30 albums and established himself as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s Fuji music scene.

No doubt, the album is set to make waves, as it represents more than just the fusion of two genres, Fuji and Afrobeats. It reflects years of growth, experience and musical refinement. Beyond the sounds and rhythms, the project captures Pasuma’s journey, artistic depth and shared understanding of music, promising listeners a rich and engaging experience.