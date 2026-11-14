2027: ASUU Bars Officials from Endorsing Candidates, Political Parties

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared that it will not endorse or support any political party or candidate in the 2027 general election, warning its officials against using the union’s name or platform to promote partisan interests.

ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, disclosed this on Thursday at the union’s 2026 Heroes’ Day celebration in Abuja, where he reaffirmed its commitment to political neutrality ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He said members remained free to exercise their constitutional rights to vote and participate in the electoral process but must not present their personal political choices as the position of the union.

Piwuna stated: “As far as the 2027 elections are concerned, we will not ask our members to abdicate their constitutional right to vote or participate in the process.

“However, no member of our union has permission to use the name of ASUU to support any candidate or political party.

“We remain apolitical, and we are not supporting any candidate. Any official of our union found hobnobbing with political parties or individuals in a manner that compromises this position will face action because our leaders are supposed to lead by example.”

The ASUU president stressed that the union would not identify with any individual seeking elective office, irrespective of political affiliation or the level of government involved.

“ASUU is not supporting any political party. I repeat, ASUU is not supporting any individual standing for election anywhere, today, tomorrow or the day after. We remain apolitical,” he added.

Piwuna’s position comes amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general election and concerns over the involvement of professional associations in partisan politics.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, commended ASUU for its contributions to the development of Nigeria’s university system.

Ahmad particularly acknowledged the union’s advocacy for improved funding, better working conditions for lecturers and quality higher education.

She said the renegotiated ASUU-Federal Government agreement demonstrated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of university workers, promoting industrial harmony and improving teaching, learning and research in tertiary institutions.