WPRF2026: A Global PR Forum In Africa, But Where Is Africa’s Voice?

Guest Columnist By Adetokunbo Modupe

As Nigeria prepares to host the world’s public relations community, the opportunity goes beyond global recognition. It is about reclaiming Africa’s narrative and challenging longstanding stereotypes.

From November 15 to 21, 2026, Nigeria will welcome public relations professionals, communication leaders and reputation management experts from across the world for the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF2026) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Hosted by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in partnership with the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, the forum represents a significant milestone for Nigeria’s public relations industry and Africa’s growing relevance in global strategic communication.

NIPR’s leadership, particularly its President, Dr Ike Neliaku, deserves commendation for bringing this prestigious gathering to Nigeria. His leadership has significantly elevated the visibility, ambition, and international relevance of Nigerian public relations.

Beyond professional recognition, WPRF2026 offers Nigeria an invaluable opportunity for national reputation management.

International delegates experiencing Abuja firsthand, interacting with Nigerians and discovering our hospitality and cultural richness, could become informal ambassadors for the country.

Their experiences may challenge longstanding perceptions of Nigeria as an unsafe or unstable destination.

After all, national reputation is not built through government pronouncements alone. It is shaped by lived experiences, credible endorsements and the stories people tell after encountering a country.

But there is a bigger question.

WHY IS AFRICA NOT THE CENTRAL CONVERSATION?

The theme of WPRF2026, “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World,” is undoubtedly relevant to contemporary global communication challenges.

However, I find it curious that a global reputation management event hosted on African soil would adopt a theme that does not explicitly place Africa’s communication challenges, opportunities and aspirations at the centre of its agenda.

Admittedly, the programme includes an Africa-focused day on November 19, themed “Africa, the Voice of the World.” This is commendable and demonstrates recognition of the continent’s strategic relevance.

But there is a fundamental difference between giving Africa a place on the programme and giving Africa a central place in the conversation.

Africa should not merely be a geographical host or thematic component of a global PR gathering. Its longstanding reputation challenges, narrative inequalities and enormous communication opportunities deserve to influence the forum’s overarching direction and outcomes.

Perhaps no continent has endured more persistent stereotyping, misrepresentation and externally constructed narratives than Africa.

For generations, Africa’s international image has been disproportionately shaped by stories of conflict, poverty, disease, corruption and political instability.

These challenges exist, but they do not represent the full African experience.

Africa is equally a continent of innovation, entrepreneurship, cultural influence, intellectual excellence and extraordinary human resilience.

Yet these stories frequently struggle for comparable visibility within global information systems.

If any continent urgently needs a coordinated reputation repositioning conversation, surely it is Africa.

RESPONSIBLE COMMUNICATION MUST INCLUDE RESPONSIBLE LISTENING

The responsibility for Africa’s reputation does not rest exclusively with African governments, institutions or communication professionals.

International media organisations, global corporations, development institutions and influential commentators also have responsibilities in how they frame and communicate African realities.

Responsible communication should extend beyond truthful storytelling to fair representation, contextual accuracy and the willingness to challenge inherited prejudices.

More importantly, it must include responsible listening.

Africa does not merely need the opportunity to speak. The world must also demonstrate a willingness to listen without predetermined conclusions.

Imagine a global declaration on responsible communication about Africa, developed in Abuja and supported by communication professionals across continents.

Imagine practical commitments to balanced reporting, ethical representation, stronger African participation in global narrative development and measurable collaboration between African and international PR institutions.

Such outcomes could give WPRF2026 an enduring identity beyond speeches, networking sessions and ceremonial declarations.

BEYOND A SUCCESSFUL EVENT TO AN AFRICAN LEGACY

Nigeria’s hosting of WPRF2026 deserves celebration. However, successful event management must not become the ultimate measure of its impact.

Global conferences often produce inspiring conversations without translating their resolutions into meaningful institutional action.

The NIPR and its global partners have an opportunity to establish an African reputation agenda that outlives the conference itself.

An Abuja Declaration on Responsible Communication and Africa’s Reputation, supported by continuing dialogue and measurable commitments, could become a defining legacy.

Such an initiative would not diminish the forum’s global character. Rather, it would give its global theme compelling African relevance.

The world is coming to Nigeria. That alone is an achievement.

But the greater achievement would be ensuring that the world leaves Abuja with a deeper understanding of Africa and a renewed responsibility for how its stories are told.

Africa must not simply provide the venue for the world’s conversation about responsible communication. It must help define that conversation, influence its conclusions and shape its enduring legacy.

Let Abuja 2026 be remembered not merely as the year Africa hosted the world’s PR community, but as the moment the world began listening to Africa differently.

•Adetokunbo Modupe is the founder/Chief Consultant, TPT International Limited