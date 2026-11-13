NAFRC Commandant Gives Account of Stewardship, Inaugurates New Projects 

Victoria Ojiako

As he prepares to leave the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos as its commandant, to assume office as the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, yesterday gave account of his stewardship as he also inaugurated the newly completed infrastructure projects and initiating another development project before handing over.

AVM Ilo inaugurated a 150-seater headquarters canteen, renovated classrooms and toilet facilities at the Command Children School, as well as street lighting installations, just as he also performed the groundbreaking for a new warehouse.

Reflecting on his tenure, the Air Vice Marshal said infrastructure renewal, personnel welfare and the provision of a conducive environment for training, administration and accommodation were among the priorities he identified on assumption of command.

He said the projects represented part of the deliberate efforts made to address infrastructure deficiencies and direct available resources towards facilities that would improve the centre’s operations and the well-being of its workforce.

According to him, the achievements were not the efforts of one individual but the result of the cooperation and commitment of officers, servicemen, servicewomen and civilian employees.

Ilo, who described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on his time at the Centre, expressed appreciation to the Deputy Commandant, directors, deputy directors, commanding officers and heads of departments for their contributions to the actualisation of his vision.

He urged personnel to sustain the achievements by ensuring that the facilities were properly utilised and maintained, stressing that their benefits should extend beyond his tenure.

The Commandant also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support under the Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as the contributions of the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and Chief of Defence Intelligence.

A major highlight was the inauguration of the 150-seater headquarters canteen, conceived as one of the legacy projects of his administration.

Ilo performed the exercise on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, who was initially scheduled to attend but was unable to do so because of service exigencies.

At the Command Children School, the administration’s intervention covered two classrooms and an abandoned toilet facility which the Commandant had identified during an inspection visit.

He subsequently directed its remodelling to modern standards and approved funds for the renovation. Street lighting installations were also unveiled.

The groundbreaking for the new warehouse marked the commencement of another project aimed at addressing the centre’s operational requirements.

Earlier, the Centre Maintenance Officer, Major U. Otagbo, said the projects reflected the outgoing Commandant’s commitment to addressing infrastructure gaps and improving the working and living conditions of personnel and their families.

He urged personnel to take collective responsibility for the facilities through proper use and regular maintenance.

The inauguration exercises provided an opportunity for Ilo to present some of the infrastructure milestones recorded under his leadership as he prepares to proceed to his next assignment.