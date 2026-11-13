  • Friday, 13th November, 2026

Man Utd Sack Carrick with Pochettino on the Line as Replacement

Sport | 4 seconds ago

Michael Carrick has been sacked as Manchester United head coach with Mauricio Pochettino lined up to replace him.

Carrick departs less than six months after signing a two-year contract having overseen the club’s worst start to a Premier League season with United in the relegation zone after picking up one win in 10 matches.

In a statement on Thursday morning, shortly after Carrick left the training ground, United said they reached “the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions”.

United, who reached a full agreement with USA head coach Pochettino, say they intend to appoint a permanent successor “as quickly as possible”. He is set to be the eighth permanent appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

As things stand, the Argentine is likely to remain in charge of the USA for their Nations League against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday before starting work next Thursday. He is expected to take charge of United’s first game after the international break against Liverpool.

Sky Sports News understands Pochettino has a £7m release clause in his newly-signed contract with the USA. Talks with the United Soccer Federation are at the “paperwork and regulatory processes” stage.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.