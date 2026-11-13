GCU Relays: Oborevwori, Akpomudje, Oru Set for Ughelli Showpiece

The eighth edition of the GCU Relays is set to receive a major boost with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Olomu Kingdom monarch, HRM Albert Akpomudje, SAN, and business mogul, Chief Andrew Oru, among the high-profile personalities expected at Government College Ughelli on Saturday.

The gathering of prominent government officials, traditional rulers, corporate leaders and sports administrators is expected to add significance to the annual athletics competition, which has become an important platform for nurturing young talents.

Also expected are Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Onoriode Oborevwori, the Commissioner for Education, the SUBEB Chairman and Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Chief Jaro Egbo.

The occasion for Akpomudje comes with two important milestones. The Olomu monarch will celebrate one year on the throne on the same day, with plans to honour deserving individuals with traditional chieftaincy titles before attending the athletics competition.

It will equally be his final GCU Relays appearance as President General Worldwide of GCUOBA, with the association’s leadership transition scheduled for January 2027.

The monarch confirmed the double engagement, saying he would first attend to his coronation anniversary activities before proceeding to the school grounds for the relays.

One of the major issues expected to attract attention at this year’s competition is the proposed transformation of the existing six-lane tartan track into a nine-lane facility.

The presence of government officials and influential stakeholders is expected to provide an opportunity to advance the reconstruction proposal, which could significantly improve the school’s athletics infrastructure and expand the competition’s capacity.

Chief Oru’s attendance will bring a nostalgic touch to the occasion. The businessman, who competed at the same venue about five decades ago, is returning to grounds associated with his early sporting days.

His commitment to the GCUOBA community was evident last year when he spearheaded fundraising efforts for the construction of the association’s ultra-modern Lagos branch building.

Oru, Chairman of Rojitel Group and Group Executive Director/Coordinator of Global Group Aiteo, was also honoured with The Sun Newspaper’s Investor of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, the GCU Relays continues to benefit from the support of the Gamaliel and Susan Onosode Foundation (GAMSU), as well as contributions from members of the Mariners community, both old and young.

Shell Petroleum Development Company, which originally constructed and donated the tartan track, also played a significant role in establishing the infrastructure that has sustained the annual athletics tradition.

With its combination of competitive athletics, institutional heritage and renewed attention on sports infrastructure, Saturday’s eighth edition promises to be an important occasion for Government College Ughelli and the wider Delta State athletics community.