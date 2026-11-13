Wheelchair Tennis, Veterans Headline Da-Silva Open Kicking off Today 

All eyes will be on wheelchair tennis players and seasoned veterans as the Destiny Ford Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship kicks off today at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The competition, organised by the Destiny Ford Da-Silva Foundation, will feature a total prize purse of ₦30million and bring together players across different categories for nine days of competition.

The championship, which runs from November 13 to 21, will feature men and women’s singles and doubles, wheelchair men and women’s singles and doubles, as well as men’s veterans singles.

The organisers said the decision to accommodate different categories was part of efforts to promote inclusiveness and provide more opportunities for tennis players across the country.

Former Nigerian No. 1 and Davis Cup star, Destiny Ford Da-Silva, said the championship was conceived to create a competitive environment that would accommodate players with different abilities and experience.

“Sports should provide opportunities for everyone to participate and excel. We believe wheelchair tennis players and veterans deserve platforms where their talents and contributions can be celebrated.

“Our goal is to make this championship an inclusive competition while also raising the standard of tennis in Nigeria,” he said.

The men and women’s singles champions will each receive ₦1.5m, with the remaining prize money allocated to the other categories.

The organisers have also introduced a ₦30,000 subsidy for all main-draw players as part of efforts to ease the financial burden of participating in the competition.

Qualifying matches begin today (Friday), while the main draw is scheduled to start on Monday, November 16.

Players are expected to register through their respective state tennis associations.

The organisers expressed hope that the competition would encourage wider participation, promote the growth of wheelchair tennis and veterans’ tennis, and strengthen Nigeria’s domestic tennis structure.