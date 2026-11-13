Grassroots Sports Summit: NESG Urges Stakeholders to Look Beyond Medals

With just few days remaining before the National Grassroots Sports Development Summit 2026, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has challenged stakeholders to look beyond medals and trophies and recognise grassroots sports as a major opportunity for job creation, youth empowerment and economic growth.

The summit, scheduled for November 18–19 at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, has received the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja, NESG’s Head of Public Affairs and Public Policy, Ms. Seun Ojo, said Nigeria must begin to treat grassroots sports as an important part of its national economic development agenda.

According to her, the enormous potential within the sector can only be unlocked through deliberate policies, sustainable infrastructure, stronger institutions and effective collaboration between government and private investors.

She commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, for championing an initiative that seeks to connect sports development with economic opportunities for Nigerians, particularly young people.

Ojo disclosed that NESG’s partnership with the summit involves technical and content support, including the design of discussion sessions, stakeholder engagement and documentation of recommendations that could guide future policy decisions.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that conversations at the summit translate into practical solutions capable of strengthening the country’s sports ecosystem and attracting sustainable investment.

The NESG representative also welcomed the summit’s emphasis on mass participation, school and community sports, talent development, infrastructure and the emerging grassroots sports economy.

The two-day gathering is expected to bring together government officials, sports administrators, private-sector leaders and other stakeholders to examine sustainable pathways for grassroots sports development.

Organisers of the summit said yesterday that members of the public who wish to participate virtually can register at www.grassrootssportssummit.ng.