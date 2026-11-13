Super Eagles Gun for Maximum Six Points against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars

*Madagascar hold G’Bissau 1-1 to boost Nigeria’s chances in Group L

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been handed a lifeline ahead of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash with Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Uyo this evening.

Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau on six points were held 1-1 by Madagascar yesterday in neutral Morocco to narrow the gap at the top to just four points before Super Eagles take on Tanzania. A win today for Nigeria will reduce the gap to just one point ahead of Tuesday’s Match day 4 fixtures.

Another win for Super Eagles on Tuesday 17th November at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar would have taken the pressure off Eric Chelle and his glory seeking stars.

Tanzania are assured of a place at AFCON 2027 as tournament co-hosts, with the other three sides battling for one qualification spot.

With the good news from Morocco, Super Eagles on three points now know they cannot afford any slip-up in the current international window if they are to keep their campaign on track for the 2027 AFCON to be jointly-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Coach Chelle knows that there cannot be a repeat of the lackluster that happened in their first game last September when Eagles had to come from behind to defeat Madagascar’s Barea at the same Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio Stadium. It is also unthinkable for Nigerian ball fans to be subjected to the kind of excruciating pains they suffered when Guinea-Bissau handed out a 3-0 whipping to Eagles away in Bissau.

Earning the maximum six points against Tanzania – in Uyo on Friday and in Zanzibar on Tuesday – would re-ignite high hopes of a place in the PAMOJA finals, depending on how Madagascar cope against Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs in their own quickfire-double.

Coach Chelle and Captain Wilfred Ndidi have reiterated the need for the three-time African champions to obliterate their loss to Guinea Bissau with a credible six-points grab against the Taifa Stars.

“We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win. It is important to sustain the hope and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea Bissau and show their true quality.

“The spirit in camp is high and everyone is focused on achieving victory in both matches,” Chelle said.

Former junior international Benjamin Fredricks, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Abdullahi Ibrahim Bewene provide exciting options for Coach Chelle at the rear, while the presence of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samson Tijani and Tochukwu Nnadi could mean a fresh-look midfield for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles will again be without ace forward Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury in a Turkish league game with his club Galatasaray, days before Chelle unveiled his roster for the two matches.

In his absence, the Franco-Malian tactician will most likely rely on the combined strength of Atletico Madrid’s Ademola Lookman, Italy-based Akor Adams and Ajax Amsterdam of The Netherlands’ Tolu Arokodare, who has netted 13 goals across the Dutch League and the UEFA Conference League this season.

Veteran Moses Simon, who plays his club football in France like Tanzania’s most experienced and dreaded striker Mbwana Samatta, is one of the on-field marshals that Nigeria will look to for inspiration on Friday.

Simon Msuva, Selemani Mwalimu and Bernard Kamungo are the other aces that Taifa Stars’ Argentine Coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi will rely on to deliver at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

After Friday’s encounter, both teams will again square up to each other on Tuesday, 17th November at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar, which is part of Tanzania.

RESULTS

AFCON 2027

Ghana 2-0 Somalia

DR Congo 3-1 S’Leone

E’Guinea 0-0 Zimbabwe

Guinea 2-1 Eritrea

Madagascar 1-1 G’Bissau

Benin Rep 4-1 CAR

Cameroon 2-0 Namibia

Ivory Coast 2-1 Gambia

Senegal 4-1 Sudan

TODAY

Comoros v Congo

Mo’bique v Ethiopia

Zambia v Burundi

B’Faso v Mauritania

C’Verde v Liberia

Gabon v Lesotho

Nigeria v Tanzania

S’Africa v Kenya

Tunisia v Libya

Egypt v Malawi

Mali v Rwanda

Morocco v Niger

UEFA Nations League

Turkey 1-2 Belgium

Czech 0-2 Spain

England 2-1 Croatia

Italy 3-1 France

TODAY

Netherlands v Greece

Serbia v Germany

Scotland v N’Macedonia

Slovenia v Switzerland