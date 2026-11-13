UNN Declares Three Days Mourning as Four Students Lose Their Lives in House Party

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has declared three days of mourning on the campus after confirming the deaths of four students at an off-campus house party while celebrating their graduation.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, confirmed the deaths while addressing journalists yesterday over the tragic incident that reportedly happened on November 11, 2026.

Contrary to earlier reports that had put the death toll at seven, the VC clarified that four students of the university died out of the 10 who were involved in the party.

He said that the students organised the ill-fated party to celebrate one of their friends who finished his final year examination.

“Unfortunately, four of them died after consuming substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs. The remaining six students are currently at various stages of recuperation in a hospital,” the VC said.

While declaring three days of mourning for the deceased students, Prof. Ortuanya said that “within these three days, all social and academic activities will be suspended in the university.”

The UNN VC had earlier in the day suspended a town-hall meeting scheduled between the university community and the Governor of Enugu State, following the gloomy cloud of mourning that descended on the campus.

He described the tragic loss of the students as “a death too many” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased students.

“The management, staff and the students of the University of Nigeria share in their grief at this difficult moment and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed,” he said in a somber tone.

Prof. Ortuanya also clarified that the students involved in the incident cut across different departments, contrary to the widely speculated reports that they were from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

However, he reiterated the ban on all forms of sign-out celebrations in the university, urging students to desist from indulging in activities that will endanger their lives.

He said that the university “is cooperating with security agencies to unravel the actual cause of the death of the students.”

Sign-out parties have become a common practice among students who usually organise the event to celebrate the successful completion of the academic programme of one or more students.

The celebrants may come from one department or be drawn from several departments, and because of indulgences by students, tragedy could become the aftermath.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command said it has launched investigation into the “sudden and unnatural deaths” of the four UNN students.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Daniel Ndukwe, identified the victims as two males and two females students “who took ill during an alleged academic sign-out celebration at Hilltop lodge, Nsukka, on November 11, 2026.”

He said that the victims “reportedly took ill after allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages at the gathering. Six other students were also rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the four victims were confirmed dead on arrival.”

According to the police spokesman, “alcoholic beverages were recovered from the scene, and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.”

“The Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the cause of the deaths. Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” he added.