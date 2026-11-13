Alia Approves Second Edition of Governor’s Cup, Moves to Honour Benue-born Flamingos Star

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has approved immediate preparations for the second edition of the Benue State Governor’s Cup under his administration and directed that Benue-born Flamingos defender, Esther Ene Stephen, be invited home for recognition following Nigeria’s triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The governor also approved the provision of 1,000 footballs for the tournament and football academies across the 23 local government areas of the state, alongside the production of jerseys for participating teams.

The decisions were taken Thursday, November 12, 2026, when Alia received the Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Creativity, Rt. Hon. Nick Eworo, and the Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA), Chief Dr. Paul Edeh, at Government House, Makurdi.

Speaking during the meeting, the governor acknowledged the enormous enthusiasm football generates among supporters and the sentimental attachment people develop towards their favourite clubs.

In a lighter moment, Alia recalled with humour how someone once presented him with an Arsenal jersey bearing his name on the back, an experience he used to illustrate the passion football inspires among its followers.

He expressed hope that such enthusiasm could be harnessed to discover and nurture the abundant football talents across Benue, particularly in communities where opportunities for young players remain limited.

The governor recalled that the first edition of the competition under his administration, which he described as the best organised in the state’s history, had produced talents who are today making Benue proud within Nigeria and beyond.

Alia commended Eworo for his forward-thinking approach and the laudable initiatives he has continued to introduce, while acknowledging Edeh’s efforts at raising the profile of Benue football nationally and internationally.

He consequently tasked the commissioner and the BSFA chairman to surpass the achievements of the previous edition and ensure that preparations commence immediately.

The governor further directed Eworo to work out modalities through which similar support could be extended to other sports associations, broadening the intervention beyond football.

During the meeting, the commissioner and the FA chairman also drew the governor’s attention to the contribution of Esther Ene Stephen, who hails from Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, to Nigeria’s World Cup success.

Stephen, who featured as a defender, provided the decisive pass for Oluebube Umejiaku’s winning goal as Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 to become the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Reacting with delight, Alia directed that the player be invited to Benue for a special honour.

“Invite her home. Let’s honour her for this great achievement,” the governor declared, recognising her contribution to a victory that had brought pride to the state and the country.

Responding, Eworo thanked the governor for his continued support, noting that the Governor’s Cup would provide an opportunity to engage young people positively, discourage social vices and discover talents that might otherwise remain unnoticed.

The commissioner said organised sports could help young people channel their energies into productive activities while creating opportunities for careers capable of improving their lives and supporting their families.

On his part, the BSFA chairman, Chief Dr. Paul Edeh, commended Governor Alia for his support in reshaping grassroots football, noting that players discovered during the previous edition were now featuring in various leagues across Nigeria, including the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), with some becoming breadwinners in their families.

He thanked the governor for sustaining the initiative and assured him that the BSFA would work closely with the ministry to deliver another sterling tournament.

The forthcoming competition is expected to renew football rivalry among the 23 local government areas, strengthen grassroots participation and provide opportunities for coaches and scouts to identify promising players.

Governor Alia had earlier honoured Benue-born Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega, following Nigeria’s record 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco, with a ₦50 million reward and a three-bedroom house in Makurdi.

In the last edition of the Governor’s Cup, Vandeikya Local Government Area emerged champions of the male category, while Katsina-Ala Local Government Area won the female category, setting the stage for another keenly contested tournament as teams across the state prepare to challenge the defending champions.