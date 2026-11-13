QNET Cracks Down on Fake Job Scammers, Terminates 141 Distributor Accounts

Global lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has warned Nigerians against fraudsters using its name to peddle fake jobs, guaranteed returns and overseas relocation schemes.

The company disclosed it terminated at least 141 distributor accounts between 2025 and 2026 over alleged involvement in facilitating illegal cross-border movements.

In 2025, the company also filed 35 formal complaints with law enforcement agencies over fraudulent activities, which it said resulted in a criminal conviction.

This followed 298 disciplinary actions taken against distributors found to have breached its standards in 2024.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos ahead of the QNET Product Expo scheduled for November 13 and 14, QNET’s Regional General Manager for Central and West Africa, Cherif Sarr, asserted that the 28-year-old firm is neither a Ponzi scheme nor a recruitment agency.

He worried that dishonest actors have been exploiting the company’s name across parts of Nigeria to lure unsuspecting citizens with false promises of salaried employment, visa sponsorships and travel opportunities.

“Anyone who asks for money in exchange for a job or promises overseas travel through QNET is not representing us. They are trying to defraud you,” Sarr warned during the engagement.

The company urged the public not to borrow money, pay fees, or surrender identity documents to individuals promising guaranteed earnings or relocation under the QNET banner.

Instead, Sarr explained that QNET operates strictly on a direct-selling model where independent distributors earn commissions solely on product sales, not on recruiting people, adding that income is never guaranteed.

Its legitimate catalogue, he said, is publicly verifiable on its official website and includes LifeQode and EDG3 Plus nutritional supplements and Amezcua wellness devices, amongst others.

To protect consumers and safeguard its brand, Sarr said the company is collaborating with Nigerian regulatory and security agencies, including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Department of State Services (DSS), while it also held joint workshops with INTERPOL to combat brand impersonation.

Beyond enforcement, the firm said it is strengthening its KYC and KYB protocols, enforcing a strict Code of Conduct, mandating accreditation for independent distributors before opening offices, and driving grassroots awareness.

The company further clarified that it has no affiliation with IGNITE, describing it as an entirely separate entity, and advised journalists and members of the public to verify claims or report suspicious activity through designated channels.