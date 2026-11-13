Kwara 2027: Ajia Promises N120,000 Minimum Wage to Workers, Plans System- driven Governance

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The 2027 governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara State, Prof. Abdulmumin Ajia, yesterday pledged to introduce a minimum wage of N120,000 for workers in the state if elected as the next governor of the state come 2027.

He also proposed a system-driven administration anchored on accountability, institutional efficiency and reduced government expenditure.

Ajia made the submissions on Wednesday during an engagement organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, under its “News Keg” series with governorship candidates, held at the chapel’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital.

The university don said his proposed administration would prioritise strong and predictable government institutions rather than concentrate governance around an individual.

He stressed that improved public sector efficiency, reduced wastage and strategic partnerships with the private sector would help generate resources for workers’ welfare and development.

He argued that state governments should have the flexibility to determine workers’ salaries according to their financial capacity, provided they did not pay below the minimum wage prescribed by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government can just give minimum wage so that in Nigeria, we cannot pay less than N120,000. If I want to pay N200,000, that’s my business, if I can pay it,” Ajia said.

He criticised what he described as excessive federal control over wage administration, maintaining that states should be allowed to determine their remuneration structures within their financial capabilities.

The NDC candidate also expressed readiness to challenge existing regulatory arrangements through legal means where necessary, arguing that constitutional responsibilities of state governments should be respected.

Explaining his proposed governance model, Ajia said his administration would introduce clearly defined responsibilities, measurable performance targets and specific timelines across ministries, departments and agencies to ensure accountability in public service delivery.

“What’s going to make the future government different is that I’m going to invest in systems.

“I don’t want to build the government around myself. I want to build the government around predictable systems,” he stated.

Using the process of obtaining government licences as an example, he said applications should be processed within stipulated periods, with appropriate sanctions for public officials who fail to meet established deadlines without reasonable justification.

He added that civil servants would be assigned clear responsibilities and measurable expectations, similar to the private sector, where employees are assessed based on their ability to deliver agreed targets within specified timelines.

According to him, building a government around functional institutions rather than personalities would strengthen accountability, improve service delivery and create a more predictable environment for businesses and residents.

Earlier, the Chairman of the News Keg Committee, Ibrahim Alege, represented by a former Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mallam Abdulhakeem Garba, challenged governorship candidates in the state to move beyond political slogans and campaign promises by presenting practical and achievable plans for addressing Kwara’s development challenges.

Alege said the News Keg initiative was established to provide a platform for direct interaction between journalists and public figures, allowing political actors to explain their programmes and respond to questions on issues affecting the people.

He stressed that with the 2027 governorship election approaching, voters deserved to know not only what candidates intended to achieve but also how they planned to translate their promises into measurable results.

“Beyond political slogans and campaign promises, the people deserve to know what each candidate intends to do differently, how they plan to achieve their objectives and how their proposed policies will address the challenges confronting the state,” he said.

He urged Ajia and other governorship hopefuls to provide detailed explanations of their proposed policies, particularly in critical sectors such as security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, employment generation and economic development.

The News Keg chairman also emphasised the responsibility of journalists to hold political actors accountable through professional, fair and objective engagement, noting that questions from reporters would be guided by public interest.

“News Keg is not a political platform for endorsing any candidate or party. It is an independent media engagement initiative that provides equal opportunity for political actors to communicate their ideas to the people,” he added.

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Biola Azeez, also acknowledged Ajia’s presence at the engagement.

The News Keg series is an initiative of the Kwara State Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ designed to bring journalists and influential public figures together to discuss issues of public interest, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.