Gov Ododo Flags Off 38.5km Kabba–Olle-Bunu–Iluke Road

Kogi State government recently commenced the rehabilitation of some network of roads traversing some local government councils in Okunland.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has flagged off the construction of the 38.5-kilometre Kabba–Olle-Bunu–Iluke-Bunu Road in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, bringing renewed hope to communities that have endured decades of poor road infrastructure and limited access to economic opportunities.

Addressing the mammoth crowd during the flag-off ceremony on Thursday at Oke-Ofin, Ododo described the project as the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration of the people of Bunu land, assuring them that his administration would not abandon any community, irrespective of its location.

He said the road would mark a new chapter in the history of the area, reconnecting communities that had remained isolated for years.

The Governor recalled how the deplorable condition of the road had affected farmers, businesses and residents, forcing farmers to struggle to transport their produce to markets while many indigenes living outside the state found it difficult to visit their ancestral homes.

He disclosed that his personal experience during a visit to Iluke-Bunu, following a security incident involving students, further strengthened his determination to rehabilitate the road.

Ododo explained that the project was part of his administration’s commitment to complementing the restoration of security with tangible development, noting that peace without infrastructure and economic opportunities would remain incomplete.

He said the road would facilitate the transportation of yams, cassava, cashew and other agricultural produce, reduce transportation costs, shorten travel time and stimulate commercial activities across Bunu land.

The Governor also acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, describing the increased financial resources available to state governments following the Federal Government’s economic reforms as an important factor in enabling subnational governments to execute major infrastructure projects.

He urged residents to embrace unity and take ownership of the road project by monitoring its execution, protecting construction equipment and ensuring that quality standards were maintained.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, described the flag-off as a historic moment, particularly because of his personal connection to Bunu land.

He recalled trekking from Iluke to Ole-Bunu because of the deplorable condition of the road, which he said had remained in terrible condition for more than 35 years.

Fanwo said the project would open up several communities in Bunu to greater economic and social opportunities, adding that generations yet unborn would remember the intervention.

On his part, Commissioner of Education, an indigene of the benefitting community, also expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo, describing the project as a major breakthrough for residents who had suffered years of hardship because of the inaccessible road.

He said its completion would improve agricultural transportation, attract businesses, support existing investments in electricity and education, and contribute to reducing criminal activities by improving movement and accessibility.

The Commissioner assured the Governor that communities along the corridor would work together to protect the contractor’s personnel and equipment.

Speaking on behalf of the contractor, State Project Supervisor of TEC Engineering, Simon Xu, disclosed that the project had an 18-month completion period and assured the government and residents of the company’s readiness to deliver quality work, explaining that its experience in Nigeria and availability of equipment and personnel would support timely execution.

He also appealed for cooperation from host communities to ensure the safety of workers and construction equipment throughout the project period