NNPC Ltd., Pipeline Professionals Partner To Boost Infrastructure, Indigenous Capacity

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) says it will collaborate with the Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) to strengthen indigenous capacity, reduce pipeline operational costs and improve infrastructure financing.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr Bashir Ojulari, said this when members of PLAN, led by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mr Geoff Onuoha, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Ojulari identified capacity building, cost reduction and innovative financing as key areas of collaboration between the company and the professional association.

“By working together, we will be able to reduce overall pipeline costs and make more projects economically viable and attractive to investors.

“The partnership will focus on developing individual expertise and training more pipeline engineers to strengthen indigenous technical capacity in the oil and gas industry,” Ojulari said.

On financing, he disclosed that NNPC Ltd. had raised 1.5 billion dollars for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project based solely on projected pipeline throughput.

He described the development as a milestone, noting that it demonstrated the viability of securing financing for pipeline infrastructure independently of upstream or downstream projects.

Ojulari said the financing model had created opportunities for similar projects, adding that NNPC Ltd. would explore further collaboration with PLAN in developing bankable pipeline projects.

On pipeline security, he said the company was working with government security agencies and community surveillance contractors under an integrated pipeline security framework coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He explained that the approach combined conventional security measures with community engagement to address pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other operational challenges.

According to him, the strategy has improved the availability of major pipelines to between 95 and 100 per cent over the last 18 months.

Ojulari further emphasised the importance of host community development, saying the effective implementation of Host Community Development Trusts under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 was contributing to improved relations with host communities.

He said NNPC Ltd. was also exploring ways to promote shared prosperity through job creation and other economic opportunities to discourage youths from engaging in pipeline vandalism.

Earlier, Onuoha said PLAN had consistently advocated the integration of social considerations into pipeline operations, adding that host communities must have a sense of ownership and involvement in protecting the infrastructure.

He said the association had developed and promoted social metrics for pipeline operations, recognising that effective pipeline security depended not only on technical measures but also on the relationship between operators and host communities.

“And we’ve been communicating with NNPC on that, especially on the social, technical relationship as far as pipeline operation is concerned.

“The association’s advocacy has contributed to discussions around host community development and the need to strengthen the social dimension of pipeline operations,” he said.

Also speaking, PLAN’s Vice President, Mr Adeche Omotosho-Oboro, said the visit was aimed at strengthening engagement with NNPC Ltd., and establishing a strategic partnership to address challenges in the transportation of crude oil and gas.

Omotosho-Oboro, who is also the Managing Director of Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd., said the association was bringing pipeline professionals together to promote collective solutions to infrastructure and transportation challenges.

He identified security, long-term infrastructure planning and indigenous technical capacity as key areas requiring collaboration with NNPC Ltd.

He said the partnership would enable industry professionals to align their technical capabilities with NNPC Ltd.’s long-term plans for pipeline infrastructure and projected transportation requirements.

He added that PLAN’s forthcoming 2026 Nigerian International Pipeline Technology and Energy Conference and Exhibition (NIPITECS), scheduled to hold from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, would focus on financing and developing bankable pipeline projects.

Mr Audu Ibrahim, Managing Director, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a subsidiary of NNPC Ltd., was appointed as PLAN’s NNPC focal point person to strengthen coordination between the association and the national oil company.

Speaking on the appointment, Ibrahim described it as an opportunity to advance the oil and gas industry through stronger partnerships and the integration of indigenous technical expertise.

He said although NNPC Ltd. already worked with several members of the association in their individual capacities as service providers, PLAN offered a platform for consolidating their expertise into a unified resource.

“The platform will enable NNPC Ltd. to leverage the collective knowledge and capabilities of pipeline professionals to improve industry operations and deliver better results.

Highlights of the visit included the presentation of plaque to the NNPC Ltd. GCEO, as well as the presentation of the brochure for the 2026 NIPITECS and information materials on PLAN.