Police Dismantle Terrorist Logistics Network, Arrest Eight Suspected Bandits, Criminals

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has said that operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) dismantled a terrorist logistics network and arrested no fewer than eight suspected terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements during intelligence-led operations at different locations across the country.

Speaking during a press briefing and the parade of arrested suspects at the IRT headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the Commander of the Force Intelligence Department, Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), DCP Adamu Muazu, said the operations were part of the team’s intelligence-led activities aimed at identifying, disrupting and dismantling criminal networks involved in kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, terrorism-related activities and other violent crimes across the country.

He revealed that the operations had yielded significant results, including the arrest of suspected criminal elements and the recovery of illegal firearms.

According to him, “On 29/08/2026, in a significant intelligence-led operation, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team successfully apprehended two suspects, namely Nura Umar, ‘M’, 20, of Kidandan, and Alh. Rabiu Aliyu, ‘M’, 58, of Zaria, Kaduna State, who were involved in kidnapping and banditry-related activities, with links to suspected terrorism-financing operations. They specialise in supplying motorcycles to bandits and confessed to having supplied several motorcycles to bandits operating along the Kaduna and Katsina axis. One Honda CV-125 motorcycle without a registration number was recovered as an exhibit.

“The arrest represents an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Nigeria Police Force to identify and dismantle the financial networks that sustain kidnapping, banditry and other forms of terrorism-related criminality.

“The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation to establish the full extent of their involvement, identify possible accomplices and trace the financial channels through which criminal activities may have been funded.

“The IRT remains committed to ensuring that not only the perpetrators of violent crimes but also those who provide financial and logistical support to such criminal networks are brought to justice.”

DCP Muazu said six other suspects were arrested in separate operations.

He said, “In another successful operation, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, acting on credible human and technical intelligence on the activities of a gang involved in one-chance operations, car snatching and armed robbery in Kaduna and its environs, arrested Abdullahi Abubakar, ‘M’, on 12 October 2026 at about 20:30 hours.

“The gang allegedly specialised in strangling tricycle and motorcycle operators before dispossessing them of their valuables. Abdullahi, who had previously served a 13-year prison sentence for a similar offence, was arrested during the operation.

“During interrogation, the suspect mentioned one of his gang leaders, identified as Boniface, who is currently in Kaduna Prison. Boniface reportedly directed Abdullahi to their hideout, where their operational firearms were concealed. The operatives subsequently obtained a reproduction warrant and recovered two pistols as exhibits.

“The suspects also confessed to snatching several vehicles in Kaduna and its environs and selling them to their receivers in Kano, Kaduna and the Niger Republic. Yusuf Mohammed and Bala Ibrahim, both male residents of Kaduna, were arrested as receivers. Yusuf Mohammed allegedly received stolen vehicles and arranged their delivery to the Niger Republic through Sokoto, with the assistance of one Dahiru, who is still at large. Bala Ibrahim, on the other hand, received stolen motorcycles and tricycles.”

He said the recovery of the firearms was a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to prevent the use of illegal weapons in the commission of violent crimes, particularly armed robbery and other offences that threaten public safety.