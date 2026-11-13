2027 Elections: Immigration Service, DSS Move to Block Foreign Interference, Irregular Migration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have vowed to strengthen border security and tighten migration controls to prevent foreigners and irregular migrants from interfering in Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The two security agencies said they would intensify intelligence sharing, joint surveillance and coordinated security operations to prevent foreign elements from exploiting the country’s borders to infiltrate Nigeria and undermine the electoral process.

The commitment was made on Friday at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja during the formal flag-off of the 2027 General Elections Sensitisation Programme.

The event was attended by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap; Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi; and representatives of the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche.

Speaking at the event, Nandap, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Visa and Residency, Franca Usiwoma Nwanneka, charged immigration personnel to remain vigilant and ensure effective coordination of their operations before, during and after the elections.

She described the 2027 general elections as a critical period requiring collective vigilance and the commitment of all institutions responsible for protecting the country’s security and democratic processes.

According to her, the Immigration Service occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s security architecture because of its responsibility for border security and migration management.

She warned that irregular migration, human trafficking, migrant smuggling and other transnational criminal activities could pose significant threats to national security if not adequately addressed.

“Today’s workshop is particularly significant as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections. Beyond the responsibility of conducting credible elections, there is the equally important task of providing a peaceful and secure environment in which the democratic processes can thrive.

“Achieving this requires collective vigilance, effective coordination and the commitment of all institutions entrusted with safeguarding our nation,” she said.

Nandap stressed that no single security agency could independently address the complex security challenges confronting the country, noting that effective intelligence sharing and sustained inter-agency collaboration were essential to preventing security breaches.

She also cautioned immigration officers against taking sides with political parties or individuals participating in the elections, insisting that personnel must maintain strict political neutrality and professionalism.

“Our officers must demonstrate the highest standards of political neutrality, discipline and respect for the rule of law. Under no circumstance should our personnel use official resources to promote partisan interests. Our loyalty must remain firmly in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.

The Comptroller-General further directed zonal coordinators, controllers and heads of formations to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering and operational deployment while ensuring close coordination with other security agencies.

She also called for proactive participation in the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), stressing that collaboration must produce measurable results.

“Our participation in ICCES must be proactive, purposeful and result-oriented,” she added.

In his remarks, the DSS Director-General, Ajayi, represented by the Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations and Intelligence, Patrick Ikenweiwe, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Immigration Service to safeguard Nigeria’s borders throughout the electoral period.

He said the security of the country’s borders and the integrity of its migration control system would be critical to protecting the 2027 electoral process against external threats.

According to him, electoral activities could attract individuals seeking to exploit weaknesses in border controls for the movement of mercenaries, political operatives and other persons intent on undermining democratic processes.

Ajayi described the Immigration Service as the first line of national defence against irregular migration and other cross-border security threats, noting that its effectiveness would be crucial to maintaining a peaceful electoral environment.

“The Department of State Services remains committed to deepening collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service through timely intelligence sharing, joint threat assessments and coordinated operations, particularly along our land borders and at entry points.

“No single agency can secure the electoral space alone. Our strength lies in absolute synergy,” he said.

The DSS chief also emphasised the importance of effective supervision, accountability and measurable performance in achieving institutional security objectives.

He urged supervisors to lead by example and ensure that personnel remained professional, accountable and politically neutral throughout the electoral cycle.

The renewed security commitment comes as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum, with security agencies expected to play critical roles in protecting the electoral environment, preventing cross-border threats and ensuring that eligible Nigerians can exercise their democratic rights peacefully.