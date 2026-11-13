Abia 2027: PDP Kicks Off LG Campaigns in Obingwa

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter, last Wednesday flagged off its local government-based campaigns for the 2027 general election with a pledge to protect every vote cast for the party.

The governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, gave the assurance while addressing a large crowd at Obingwa, where the statewide tour began.

The campaign will go through all 17 local government areas of the state in rallies and sensitisation programmes aimed at mobilising the Abia electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

Anosike was responding to concerns raised by party faithful over vote protection.“Do your part first. Vote for PDP and leave the rest for me,” he said.

On the governorship contest, he added: “Vote for me first. I have the capacity, and our votes will be protected. I came fully prepared for this project.”

He said he entered the race out of a desire to improve the welfare of the people, lamenting the hardship and high cost of living in the state.

If elected, he promised to turn the state around through welfare programmes that would boost agriculture and farming, expand access to education, create skills and job opportunities for youths, and provide soft loans for women, artisans and youth entrepreneurs.

Anosike said the cost of living had skyrocketed since the PDP lost power in 2023, describing 2027 as a restoration journey.

“We are coming to take over the government of Abia State. People are suffering. If it was not about the welfare of the people, I will not be in this race. Women and youths will be at the centre of the next government,” he said.

The state party Chairman and deputy governorship candidate, Elder Amah Abraham, thanked the people for standing with the party since it exited power, describing Obingwa as the political capital of Abia State PDP. He promised them adequate reward if the party wins.

The Abia South senatorial candidate, Chinyere Onuoha; the candidate for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo federal constituency, Soloman Akpulonu; the Obingwa East state constituency candidate, Chimaroke Nwogu, and his Obingwa West counterpart, Enyinnaya Apollos, assured the party leaders thatthe Obingwa bloc vote for PDP is intact, and promised the people good laws, development, and welfare.

The Chairman of the Abia State PDP Campaign Council, Empire Kanu; the Director-General, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu; Abia South Zonal Chairman, Nze Boniface Ahuruonye; the Deputy Director-General, Abia South, Eze Nwanganga, and the Director of the Campaign Council in Aba South, Lady Chikodiri Nwankodo, described Anosike as the candidate to beat in the 2027 governorship contest, predicting that his emergence will launch Abia State into a new era of development and growth.

Obingwa stakeholders, including Chief Rowland Nwakanma, reassured the party leadership of their unwavering commitment to PDP’s victory in 2027.

The carnival-like event also featured goodwill messages from pro-groups, women and youth groups, who pledged support for PDP victory.

Earlier, the Abia South Youth Development Forum adopted Anosike as its sole governorship candidate for the 2027 contest during a reception at the Mgboko Council headquarters.

The President of the group, Chief Uche Okezie, said the adoption would pave the way for Anosike’s victory in the zone during the election, explaining that the forum will deliver 24,000-strong votes to the PDP flag bearer.