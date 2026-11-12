Zoho Simplifies Multichannel Marketing with AI Agent Capabilities

Zoho hasannounced a major update to Zoho Campaigns, its multichannel marketing platform, introducing a redesigned campaign experience, an enhanced email editor, native WhatsApp marketing and support for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent workflows.

The latest enhancements are designed to help businesses simplify campaign management, improve marketing efficiency and deliver more consistent customer experiences across multiple communication channels.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Marketing teams need solutions that make it easier to connect with customers, manage campaigns and understand what is working across different channels. The latest enhancements to Zoho Campaigns bring these capabilities together, helping businesses simplify their marketing processes while maintaining greater control over customer engagement. As AI becomes more integrated into business operations, it is also important that organisations can use these technologies to support their teams and make more informed decisions.”

The updated Zoho Campaigns introduce a more integrated approach to multichannel marketing, allowing businesses to manage communications across email, SMS and WhatsApp within a connected campaign experience. The addition of native WhatsApp marketing enables businesses to create bulk campaigns using approved message templates, send trigger-based messages and incorporate WhatsApp communications into automated workflows.