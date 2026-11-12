  • Wednesday, 11th November, 2026

ITU Moves to Address Digital Technology Challenges, Opportunities

Business | 3 seconds ago

Stories by Emma Okonji

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the United Nations agency responsible for the regulation of digital technologies across globe, has opened its Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the opportunities and challenges in emerging technologies. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “The decisions made here in Doha will shape our digital future for generations. While emerging technologies are opening new possibilities, billions still remain offline. PP-26 is our chance to build a stronger, more resilient ITU, one that helps our members navigate change while bringing the benefits of technology to everyone, everywhere.”

According to her, ITU enables the invisible digital fabric of everyday life, ensuring technology benefits humanity. Behind the technologies people rely on, ITU coordinates radio frequencies and satellite orbits, sets key technical standards, and drives digital development for everyone, everywhere. PP-26 therefore calls on countries to work “Together for a connected digital future.”

The conference has brought together around 3,000 participants to address critical, collective issues, such as: Expanding global connectivity and investment; Strengthening the resilience of digital infrastructure; Ensuring reliable emergency and humanitarian communications; Advancing space-based connectivity and sustainability; Harnessing emerging technologies for development, among others. Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, said: “We are pleased to welcome delegations from around the world to Doha for the PP-26. By hosting PP-26, Qatar reflects its commitment to international cooperation and to shaping the future of the sector. We look forward to decisions that strengthen ITU’s role and advance connectivity for all. The co-location of PP-26 and MWC26 Doha offers a unique opportunity to bring policymakers and industry leaders together, foster international dialogue and partnerships, and advance discussions on innovation, investment, and the future of telecommunications.”

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