  • Wednesday, 11th November, 2026

UK, Nigeria Strengthen Creative Partnerships to Support Growth

Business | 3 seconds ago

The UK and Nigeria have concluded a series of creative-sector engagements in Lagos, connecting creative businesses, practitioners, policymakers and cultural institutions with expertise, networks and potential routes to new audiences and markets. The UK Creative Sector delegation brought together 17 professionals from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with Nigeria counterparts, working across film, television, music, fashion, design, literature, theatre, visual arts and other creative sectors. British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said: “Nigeria’s creative industries combine exceptional talent, entrepreneurial energy and global influence. The UK is committed to being a practical, long-term partner, connecting Nigerian creative businesses and institutions with expertise, networks, finance and international markets.

“These engagements have been about creating the conditions for meaningful collaboration. Their success will be measured by what happens next: the relationships that continue, the barriers that are addressed and the opportunities that develop into lasting benefits for people and businesses in both our countries.”

Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Donna McGowan, said: “Creativity thrives when talented people have the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop their skills and build trusted relationships across borders. This delegation has connected creative practitioners and institutions from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, creating space for them to learn from one another and explore areas of shared interest.”

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