Ogoni Leaders Back HYPREP Cleanup, Pledge Partnership for Successful Implementation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Leaders of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) have resolved to partner with the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to ensure the successful implementation of the Ogoni cleanup exercise recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The resolution followed an inspection tour of HYPREP’s signature projects across Ogoni communities in Rivers State yesterday.

The projects inspected included the Rope Access Training Centre at Elimgbu, Bodo Water Scheme, Bomu Mangrove Restoration Site, Specialist Hospital at Kpite and land remediation project at Ogale, among others.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the Specialist Hospital at Kpite, one of the MOSOP leaders, Olu Anda Wai-Ogosu, expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded by HYPREP, particularly its efforts to restore the devastated Ogoni ecosystem.

“We’ve seen some signature projects in the midst of all the projects that HYPREP has carried out. Most importantly, the efforts so far that we have seen is that HYPREP is trying to bring back some lost ecosystem,” he said.

Ogosu noted that evidence of ecological recovery was already emerging, particularly along previously devastated coastlines where mangrove restoration activities were underway.

Another MOSOP chieftain, Prince Biira, described the cleanup exercise as a physical manifestation of the decades-long Ogoni struggle for environmental justice.

“Today is very historic, the 5th of November, 2026, because a few months ago in August, we just celebrated the 10th anniversary of the establishment of HYPREP,” he said.

He added that the projects represented tangible outcomes of the sacrifices, protests and commitment of the Ogoni people to the struggle for environmental restoration.

Similarly, Lazarus Tamana commended HYPREP Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, for providing MOSOP leaders the opportunity to assess the projects firsthand.

Tamana said collaboration between MOSOP and HYPREP was necessary to address challenges and ensure that the projects delivered lasting benefits to affected communities.

“Today we have seen some of those projects, we have seen the state of those projects, and HYPREP and MOSOP need to work together for the success of these projects for the communities,” he said.

The pioneer president of the Federation of Women Associations (FOWA), Queen Georgina Tanalu, also applauded the establishment of the Specialist Hospital, describing it as a major intervention that would improve healthcare delivery in Ogoni.

According to her, the facility would reduce the burden on residents who previously travelled long distances to Port Harcourt and other locations to access specialist medical services.

“It’s heartwarming that people don’t have to travel for long hours to go and seek hospital attention in Port Harcourt or in some places far away, but we can have specialist and referral attention in this place,” she said.

Also speaking, Fegalo Nsuke said the inspection had enabled MOSOP leaders to verify reports about HYPREP’s activities and appreciate the progress recorded.

He particularly praised the Bodo Water Scheme but urged HYPREP to ensure effective water reticulation to all beneficiary communities.

“I’m personally very impressed with the water projects that I saw. The one I saw in Bodo was particularly very impressive,” Nsuke said.

He added: “I think we’re on course and we’re hopeful that it’s gonna be good.”