ISACA Advocates Resilient Structures for GRC of the Future

Esther Oluku

The Lagos state chapter of professionals in information technology, ISACA Lagos, has harped on the need for resilient cyber security structures to strengthen technology Governance, Regulation and Compliance (GRC) for the future.

The call was made at the 2026 ISACA Annual Conference themed, “Tech Warfare: GRC Playbook for 2026 and Beyond,” held in Lagos.

In his opening address, President, ISACA Lagos, Mr. Justus Osuji, explained that in a continuously evolving digital age, information technology professionals must become leaders who understand how governance,technology, cybersecurity, privacy, resilience, artificial intelligence, and business objectives intersect.

“The threats we face today are evolving faster than many organisations can adapt. Artificial intelligence is transforming the way businesses operate, but it is also empowering threat actors with unprecedented capabilities. In this environment, Governance, Risk, and Compliance can no longer be treated as a support function or a periodic exercise.

“GRC must become a strategic capability embedded within the DNA of every organisation. The question before us is no longer whether disruption will occur. The question is whether our organisations are prepared for it,” he said.

Speaking, Principal Consultant at DataPulse Nigeria Limited, Dr Adedoyin Talabi, explained that organisations must move beyond leveraging Artificial Intelligence to strengthen compliance to ensuring that AI governance is embedded into the corporate culture of organisations.

“Compliance is not just about complying. It’s really about improving your culture and the efficiency of your operations. AI has become a centre point of issues that is now in the front burner and every organisation must make sure that they have a committee set up to handle AI with an AI governance policy,” he said.

On his part, Professor at Lagos Business School, Bongo Adi, in his submission noted that Africans and organisations must first understand and master Artificial Intelligence as a step towards empowering themselves to control and glean the best advantages from AI tools.