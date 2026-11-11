Tinubu Felicitates Son, Seyi, On Turbanning As Dan Zaki Gwandu

.Tasks him to stay humble and rededicate himself to well-being of others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated his son, Mr Seyi Tinubu, on his turbaning as Dan Zaki Gwandu by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu, in Kebbi State.

The traditional title, which translates to Son of the Lion of Gwandu, was conferred on Seyi Tinubu on Wednesday at the historic Abdullahi Fodiyo Palace in Birnin Kebbi.

The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, thanked the Emir and the Gwandu Emirate Council for the honour, which the traditional ruler described as the first of its kind in the Emirate’s history.

Tinubu noted that the honour carries a responsibility that extends beyond personal recognition and reflects the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual respect and unity among Nigeria’s diverse peoples.

He acknowledged Seyi’s efforts in youth engagement, community development and empowerment, particularly through his involvement with the City Boy Movement and other initiatives supporting young Nigerians.

“As a father, I am pleased to see my son recognised by a traditional institution with such a distinguished history.

“But I also remind him that every honour comes with responsibility. The title of Dan Zaki Gwandu carries the values of courage, leadership and service. I urge him to live up to those values, remain humble and continue to dedicate himself to the well-being of others.

“Our traditional institutions remain important custodians of our history, culture and national unity. I thank the Emir of Gwandu and the good people of Kebbi State for extending this honour to my son,” the President said.

Tinubu encouraged Seyi to regard the title as a call to deepen his commitment to youth development, peaceful coexistence and service to Nigeria.

He wished him wisdom, humility and strength as he assumes the responsibilities associated with the traditional title.