Oloworaran: Retirement Savings of Prospective Federal Retirees Now Fully-funded

FG Approves 100% gratuity effective January 2026

Tunji Andrews: grassroots partnerships critical to pension coverage, poverty eradication

James Emejo in Abuja

Director General/Chief Executive, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, Wednesday disclosed that accrued pension rights of prospective federal government retirees have been fully funded up to 21 months, assuring that their retirement savings are adequately provided for ahead of their eventual exit from service.

Oloworaran spoke at the 2026 Pension Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PenCAN) conference with the theme, “The Role of Regulator, Operators in Actualising Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy Target”, in Abuja.

She said the development reflected ongoing efforts to strengthen the financial sustainability of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and guarantee the payment of retirement benefits as and when due.

The PenCom DG also disclosed that the federal government had approved the payment of 100 per cent gratuity to employees retiring under the CPS, effective January 1, 2026, with disbursement to eligible beneficiaries already underway.

Represented by Head of the Corporate Communications Department, PenCom, Mr. Ibrahim Buwai, she said the commission was increasingly moving beyond policy pronouncements to actual delivery of benefits, citing the commencement of the Minimum Pension Guarantee (MPG) as another major intervention.

She explained that the fully funded accrued pension rights meant that the entitlements of prospective federal retirees had been adequately provided for, reducing uncertainty over their eventual retirement payments.

On the restoration of gratuity, Oloworaran said the government’s approval effectively addressed one of the longstanding concerns surrounding the contributory pension arrangement, clarifying that the CPS neither abolished gratuity nor prevented employers from introducing additional retirement benefits.

According to her, Section 4 of the Pension Reform Act provides a legal basis for employers to offer supplementary benefits beyond the mandatory pension contributions.

She said, “Since the advent of the Contributory Pension Scheme, there has been concern about what used to be called gratuity.

“The Contributory Pension Programme did not abolish any benefit. Section 4 of the Pension Reform Act encourages and allows employers to provide additional benefits.”

She stressed that the approval took effect from January 1, 2026, adding that the commission had commenced processing applications and paying eligible retirees rather than waiting for all outstanding applications to be completed.

In another significant development, the PenCom chief announced the activation of the long-awaited Minimum Pension Guarantee, which commenced with eligible low-income retirees receiving automatic increases in their monthly pensions.

She described the initiative as a major milestone for the pension industry, noting that the provision had existed in the pension framework since 2004 but remained unimplemented for years largely because of funding constraints.

According to her, the programme had now moved from policy approval to actual implementation, with beneficiaries already receiving payment alerts.

She said, “You know, in Nigeria, we are used to when many initiatives are announced, then the next issue becomes what is it going to take to implement them.

“I’m happy to tell you that the Minimum Pension Guarantee actually took off yesterday. We are actually receiving the alerts while the event is going on.”

Oloworaran explained that the intervention was specifically designed to protect vulnerable retirees whose monthly pensions fell below an approved minimum threshold.

She noted that some pensioners currently received as little as N20,000 monthly, making it difficult for them to cope with rising living and healthcare costs.

Under the arrangement, eligible beneficiaries would automatically have their monthly pensions increased to the prescribed minimum level, providing a basic income floor for retirees whose accumulated pension savings could not guarantee adequate benefits.

She said the activation of the scheme demonstrated the commission’s determination to ensure that pension reforms translated into measurable improvements in the welfare of contributors and retirees.

On healthcare, Oloworaran highlighted the PenCare initiative, designed to ease the medical expenditure burden on retirees and help preserve more of their monthly pension income for other essential needs.

She explained that healthcare remained a major component of retirees’ expenditure, often consuming a substantial proportion of their limited monthly benefits and leaving them with inadequate resources for other necessities.

According to her, PenCare was conceived as an indirect income-support mechanism that would improve retirees’ disposable income by reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses.

She, however, emphasised that the programme had been designed around a sustainable funding structure that would not place additional burdens on future generations of pension contributors.

She said funding would be sourced through pension fund resources and participating companies, with additional support expected from development partners and donors.

The initiative would also operate under an independent board comprising professionals and experts to ensure sound governance, transparency and accountability.

Oloworaran maintained that the various interventions reflected a broader repositioning of the pension industry from a system largely focused on accumulating retirement savings to one increasingly concerned with the quality of life and financial security of pensioners.

She urged stakeholders, particularly the media, to sustain scrutiny of the industry, stressing that the credibility of pension reforms depended on translating government and regulatory commitments into tangible outcomes.

She also reiterated PenCom’s commitment to transparency, noting that announcements of new initiatives must be supported by evidence of implementation and actual benefits to pension contributors and retirees.

Andrews: grassroots partnerships critical to pension coverage, poverty eradication

Meanwhile, Co-founder/Chief Executive of Awabah, Mr. Tunji Andrews, said digital innovations have reduced the requirements for onboarding contributors to the Personal Pension Plan (PPP) from about 25 fields to just four.

Noting that the drive to extend pension coverage to the country’s vast informal workforce was gaining traction, he said the simplification of the onboarding process, driven by regulatory innovations introduced by PenCom, had removed significant barriers to participation and opened up opportunities for wider pension inclusion.

Speaking at the conference, he pointed out that the development, alongside strategic partnerships with payment service providers and agency banking networks, was positioning the micro-pension scheme for deeper penetration, particularly among workers outside the formal employment system.

Awabah is a Nigerian fintech platform that provides digital pension, micro-pension, and social welfare services, including health insurance, life assurance, and accident cover, tailored to the informal sector and gig economy.

Andrews said Awabah had established partnerships with Moniepoint and Interswitch, while also working with other agency network operators to expand access to pension registration and contributions across the country.

Under the arrangement, he explained, Moniepoint customers and its extensive agent network could access the PPP, register and make contributions directly through the platform.

He said similar arrangements with other financial technology and agency banking operators were expected to strengthen the distribution infrastructure required to bring pension services closer to underserved communities.

According to him, Awabah is also collaborating with two additional financial service providers with significant grassroots presence to accelerate enrolment.

Andrews stressed that the success of the informal sector pension initiative would depend largely on the ability of operators to move beyond conventional pension distribution channels and leverage existing community-based financial networks.

He said the objective was to ensure that workers in the informal economy were not excluded from the country’s retirement savings system, regardless of their location or employment circumstances.

Andrews disclosed that Awabah had introduced a grassroots engagement initiative known as the ‘Defender Circle’ to deepen awareness and improve interaction with prospective contributors.

He explained that the initiative was designed to deploy community-based representatives within markets to educate traders and other informal sector workers, facilitate onboarding and address questions relating to pension participation.

The representatives, he said, would serve as a direct link between pension operators and communities, helping to bridge the information gap that has continued to limit participation in contributory pension arrangements.

Andrews, however, identified public awareness and financial education as major obstacles confronting the expansion of the scheme, arguing that the industry had made considerable progress in building the infrastructure for pension access but had yet to achieve corresponding levels of public engagement.

According to him, the challenge now is to generate sufficient awareness to ensure that Nigerians, particularly those in the informal sector, understand the availability and benefits of the scheme.

He called for stronger collaboration among pension operators, regulators, the media and other stakeholders to intensify public enlightenment and encourage wider participation.

Andrews also welcomed the introduction of the Minimum Pension Guarantee (MPG), describing the initiative as a significant development in efforts to strengthen retirement security and protect vulnerable pensioners.

He said the guarantee could help address poverty among retirees by providing a measure of income protection for those whose retirement savings might be insufficient to support a decent standard of living.

According to him, the significance of the initiative extended beyond the pension industry, given its potential contribution to broader social protection and poverty reduction objectives.

He noted that ensuring a minimum level of retirement income would help reduce the vulnerability of elderly Nigerians, particularly those who had spent their working years in low-income employment.

Andrews said Awabah was prepared to deepen its collaboration with industry stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of pension reforms translated into wider coverage and improved retirement outcomes.

He maintained that expanding pension participation required a combination of accessible digital infrastructure, effective grassroots distribution and sustained public enlightenment.

The informal sector remains a critical frontier for pension inclusion in Nigeria, given the large proportion of the country’s workforce operating outside conventional employer-employee arrangements.