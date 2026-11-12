  • Thursday, 12th November, 2026

Flutterwave Named Africa’s Best Payments Infrastructure Provider at Euromoney Awards

Featured | 2 hours ago

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has been named “Africa’s Best Payments Infrastructure Provider” at the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026.


The recognition highlights Flutterwave’s role in strengthening Africa’s payments infrastructure, enabling businesses to transact across borders and participate more effectively in the global economy.


Presented by Euromoney, a leading international financial publication with over 50 years of experience, the Transaction Banking Awards recognise excellence across the global transaction banking and payments industry.


The recognition is a significant achievement as Flutterwave marks its tenth anniversary, celebrating a decade of work to simplify payments, connect markets, drive ecosystem growth, and support business growth across Africa and beyond.


Since its founding in 2016, Flutterwave has worked to simplify moving money across Africa’s diverse financial m

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