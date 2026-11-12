COP31: OSOPADEC Boss Seeks $50m to Save Ondo Community, Others from Ocean Surge, Climate Devastation

…Showcases Ondo’s Climate, Carbon Credit and Investment Opportunities

Chiemelie Eze in Antalya, Türkiye

The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has appealed to the international community, development partners and investors for $50 million to protect Ayetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state and other communities, from sea incursion and ocean surge.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OSOPADEC, Prince Olabiyi Poroye, made the appeal at the ongoing 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where he called for international partnerships and financial support to address environmental challenges confronting oil-producing communities in Ondo State.

Poroye said the proposed funding would provide an embankment to save Ayetoro, a historic coastal community increasingly threatened by ocean surge.

He said, “Honestly, with about $50 million we will save Ayetoro.”

Speaking specifically about the immediate environmental challenge facing the communities, Poroye identified the protection of Ayetoro as the commission’s most urgent priority.

He described the community as historically significant, recalling its record of self-reliance and technological ingenuity dating back several decades.

“Ayetoro community is a very historic community that you must not allow to go to extinction. Ayetoro community on their own 1953 generated energy. They were sustaining themselves on their own.

“It’s a community where the people on their own can generate resources and manage the resources. Where they build their own textile. Marine engineers, they all started from Ayetoro.

“Today, that community is being affected by sea incursion and ocean surge that we need the world to assist us to save.”

He said protecting the community did not require complicated technology but determination, adequate resources and effective monitoring of funds.

“Of course, there’s no special rocket science in solving this problem. It’s just about determination.

“It’s about community. It’s about having the resources and monitor the usage of these resources, which we are willing to open onto for the society to embrace.”

Explaining the commission’s participation at COP31, Poroye said OSOPADEC was seeking to showcase its achievements and attract international support for projects beyond the financial capacity of the commission, state and federal governments.

“Why did we come to COP31? We have come to COP31 to let the world know that there are projects our resources alone cannot handle.

“There are projects federal governments alone cannot handle. There are projects state governments alone cannot handle. We need partnership.

“We need grants. We need aids. We also need counterpart funding. And we are not coming to COP31 with counterpart funding concept alone. We also came with banks that are willing to provide our own parts of the counterpart funding if it’s given.

“And that is why we are appealing to the entire world that as much as we want to develop our people, as much as we want to develop our area, we need the support of the world.”

He said the commission was also interested in attracting investments into the state’s coastal communities, noting that Ondo had considerable natural resources and opportunities for carbon credit and climate-related investments.

“We are carbon credit rich, we are climate rich, we are eco mangrove system rich.

Our environment is rich in sand farming, both in fishery and any form of farming that you can think about. Of course, we produce crude oil. And outside that, we have all types of species of fishes that the world may be looking for.

“Palm trees, we have a very good palm tree system. And all this, if people come and they need tourism, they can rest assured that the environment will accommodate them. And our people, they are very loving people to accommodate foreigners and investors.”

The OSOPADEC chairman said the commission had recorded progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, staff welfare, security and environmental protection since the current administration assumed office.

He described the commission’s operational area as difficult to manage because of its coastal terrain, where many residents live on water and depend on elevated wooden walkways for movement.

“Our area is a very difficult area to manage. It’s a coastal area and a difficult terrain to manage.

“But we are confident that nations are created for man and man should be able to solve every problem that comes his way. We are also convinced that when you want to alter or destroy a nation, alter the culture. Every society have its own culture.

“Our people live on water, they walk on stilts. Since we came on board, we have changed the wooden walkways to concrete walkways.”

He said the commission had also completed several abandoned projects inherited by the present management, some of which had remained uncompleted for between 18 and 20 years.

“We have inherited abandoned projects that are as old as 18, 20 years that we have completed.

“Hospitals, jetties, walkways, roads, and the lights. We have also attended to the welfare of our staff. We have attended to the education of our people.”

On environmental sustainability, Poroye said the commission had engaged traditional rulers and community councils to promote environmental protection and discourage activities that undermine the ecosystem.

He said the initiative had helped improve the protection of the mangrove ecosystem.

“We have also attended to the environment by cultivating the traditional leaders and councils and helping them to change their orientation from allowing people to vandalise the environment. Today, the eco mangrove system is being protected. We are having a better environment.”

He also attributed improved security in the commission’s areas of operation to collaboration between conventional security agencies and private security companies.

OSOPADEC, he said, oversees two of the state’s 18 local government areas, adding that the two areas had recorded improved security despite the security challenges confronting other coastal communities.

“Osopadec is managing two local governments out of 18 local governments. And I can tell you, those two local governments are the most secured environment.

“Despite the fact that there are sea pirates in other places, you can’t find anyone in Ondo state. Because we have engaged private companies to work with conventional security to ensure that we have a very sound environment.”

Poroye urged international partners and investors to support the commission’s efforts to protect vulnerable coastal communities while harnessing Ondo State’s environmental and economic potential.