NILDS DG Warns National Assembly Security Officers Against Undermining Institution’s Reputation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has warned security officers of the National Assembly against indiscipline, unprofessional conduct and the public denigration of the legislature and its institutions on social media.

Sulaiman, who gave the warning in Abuja Thursday, said it was contradictory for officers entrusted with maintaining order and protecting the National Assembly to engage in conduct capable of generating disorder and bringing the institution into disrepute.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of a three-day capacity-building programme on Effective Legislative Security Policy and Management Strategy for Enhanced Safety and Protection of the National Assembly.

The NILDS DG expressed displeasure over what he described as unruly behaviour and inappropriate comments by some participants following a temporary power interruption during the first day of the training.

He was particularly concerned about comments allegedly made by some participants on social media, which he said portrayed both the National Assembly and NILDS unfavourably.

According to him, although constructive criticism and legitimate complaints are welcome, the manner in which grievances are communicated must reflect the professionalism expected of officers entrusted with sensitive security responsibilities.

Sulaiman said: “You are officers entrusted with protecting the National Assembly, maintaining order and upholding institutional authority.

“It is therefore contradictory for those charged with promoting peace and order to engage in conduct capable of generating disorder and institutional embarrassment.

“You cannot be entrusted with protecting an institution while simultaneously participating in activities that diminish its reputation.”

He cautioned the officers against using social media irresponsibly, stressing that their public comments and engagements had implications for the institutions they represented.

“When you publicly denigrate your own institution, you do not merely criticise management; you also diminish the value and reputation of the institution that provides your professional identity and platform for service,” he said.

The NILDS DG, however, acknowledged that participants were entitled to disagree with management decisions, express legitimate grievances and recommend improvements.

He, however, insisted that such rights did not justify indiscipline, disrespect or public disparagement of institutions.

He also clarified that some of the catering arrangements that generated dissatisfaction during the programme were not within NILDS’ responsibility but were handled by the coordinating department of the National Assembly.

Similarly, he explained that the bags provided to participants by NILDS were approved by the National Assembly’s Training Department.

Sulaiman said the Institute had demonstrated its willingness to respond to participants’ concerns, particularly regarding transportation, by previously arranging buses to convey them between the National Assembly and its training facility.

He noted that the arrangement followed feedback from an earlier programme but was discontinued after the decision to relocate the training to the current venue.

He called for reciprocal understanding between management and participants, urging security officers to demonstrate maturity, appreciation and respect while expecting training institutions to continually improve service delivery.

Beyond the controversy surrounding the training arrangements, Sulaiman charged the officers to appreciate the strategic importance of their responsibilities, describing the National Assembly as an institution whose protection was fundamental to the survival of democracy and constitutional order.

He said securing the legislature went beyond protecting buildings, offices, equipment and individuals, adding that it involved safeguarding democracy and preserving the integrity of one of the most important institutions of the Nigerian state.

According to him, the Office of the Serjeant-at-Arms occupies a unique position in parliamentary administration, with responsibilities encompassing security, protocol, enforcement of parliamentary authority, preservation of order and protection of the dignity of the legislature.

He listed their duties to include maintaining order in the chambers and parliamentary precincts, safeguarding the Mace as a symbol of legislative authority, supporting presiding officers in enforcing parliamentary rules and protecting lawmakers, staff and visitors.

Sulaiman said these responsibilities required more than physical strength, uniforms, ranks or the authority to enforce instructions.

He said: “They require discipline, emotional intelligence, sound judgement, restraint, loyalty, professionalism and a deep understanding of institutional responsibility.

“You must be custodians of order, not champions of disorder; protectors of institutional dignity, not contributors to its erosion.”

He further explained that the National Assembly Service Act provided for the exercise of law enforcement powers, privileges and immunities by designated security personnel in the performance of their duties within the National Assembly premises.

The NILDS DG urged the officers to understand the delicate relationship between security and democratic freedom, enforcement and restraint, authority and accountability, as well as institutional loyalty and professional responsibility.

He said their responsibilities extended beyond preventing physical threats to creating an environment where lawmakers could discharge their constitutional duties without fear, staff could work safely and visitors could access the institution under established security protocols.

Sulaiman also used the occasion to reaffirm NILDS’ commitment to strengthening the professional and academic capacity of National Assembly personnel.

He disclosed that more than 300 National Assembly staff members had benefited from the Institute’s support for master’s and doctoral degree programmes on a pro bono basis.

He described the initiative as a significant investment in human capital development and institutional sustainability.

He stressed that NILDS’ relationship with the National Assembly was not a commercial arrangement driven by training fees but an institutional partnership founded on a shared responsibility to strengthen legislative governance and democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, “Our relationship with the National Assembly is therefore not a commercial arrangement defined merely by the payment of training fees, as is often the case with transactional consultants.

“It is an institutional partnership founded on a shared responsibility to strengthen the legislature and deepen democratic governance in Nigeria.”

Sulaiman disclosed that the Institute had delivered the three-day programme without prior payment of its highly discounted cost, committing its resources, personnel, facilities and professional expertise to ensure quality delivery.

He said NILDS had evolved into a world-class legislative capacity-building institution whose expertise, programmes and facilities attracted the attention of parliaments and legislative institutions across Africa.

According to him, the Institute had achieved significant institutional milestones despite operating with allocations considerably below those available to comparable institutions.

He attributed its progress to prudent management, strategic partnerships, innovation and institutional determination.

The NILDS DG commended the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Kamoru Ogunlana, and the management of the National Assembly for their commitment to staff development and the strengthening of institutional collaboration with the Institute.

He urged both institutions to sustain their partnership and avoid unnecessary divisions, noting that they shared constitutional and developmental responsibilities.

Sulaiman reminded the participants that the National Assembly was bigger than any individual, political party or administration, stressing that its institutional continuity must be protected irrespective of changes in government and political leadership.

He said: “Governments will change, legislators will come and go, and political parties will change positions, but the National Assembly must remain strong, respected and effective.

“Your responsibility is to protect that continuity.”

He urged the officers to translate the knowledge acquired during the training into improved operational decisions, professional conduct and responsible interactions with members of the public.

He added that the ultimate responsibility of parliamentary security personnel was not merely to enforce rules but to understand and protect the democratic values and institutional principles those rules were designed to preserve.