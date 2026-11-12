Hassan Raises Alarm Over Violence, Financial Exploitation of Women in Politics

Funmi Ogundare

Convener of Safe Voices, Strong Democracy and founder of Elpis Community Development Initiative, Hon. Olufunke Rekyia Hassan, Wednesday raised the alarm over the multiple challenges confronting women in politics, including violence, financial exploitation, intimidation, online abuse and exclusion from decision-making within political parties.

Hassan made this known at a multi-stakeholder democratic dialogue, themed, ‘Advancing Safe and Inclusive Electoral Participation for Women in Lagos State’, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and implemented by ActionAid Nigeria.

She said the challenges confronting women in politics extended beyond physical violence to include economic pressures, family responsibilities, reputational damage and the absence of effective mechanisms for reporting and addressing abuse.

These challenges, she noted, had continued to discourage women from entering politics, remaining active in the political space, campaigning freely and exercising influence in decision-making.

According to her, “Consultations with women candidates under the ‘Safe Voices, Strong Democracy’ initiative revealed the less visible consequences of political violence, including its long-term effects on their health, finances, personal safety and reputation.

The founder said the initiative was established to listen to women candidates and understand the threats undermining their participation in politics.

She explained that the findings informed a policy brief proposing clearer protection and recovery pathways for victims, accountability for security personnel who fail to respond to complaints, fairer political party processes and practical support that recognises women’s financial and family responsibilities.

“We owe you more than just a record of your concerns today. We owe you a serious effort to turn your complaints and concerns into action,” she stated.

Hassan urged institutions represented at the dialogue to identify concrete actions they would take, those responsible for implementing them and mechanisms through which women could measure progress.

The convener also announced the establishment of the Safe Voices Women’s Political Network, a cross-party platform designed to enable women in politics to remain connected, share reliable information and sustain conversations on their participation and protection.

She said the network would serve as the digital foundation of a lasting support hub for women in politics, beginning in Lagos State before expanding to other parts of the country.

While acknowledging that the network could not replace the responsibilities of public institutions, Hassan said it would help ensure that women no longer confronted political challenges in isolation.

“The initiative ends today, but the support doesn’t. The forums have brought us together. The network will help us to remain together, and the commitments that we seek today must give this work a life beyond this road,” she said.

She commended the women candidates who shared their experiences, noting that some had revisited painful experiences to contribute to the discussions and identify areas requiring urgent intervention.

Hassan expressed hope that their courage would help create a political environment where future generations of women would face fewer threats to their safety and personal lives, while their voices and capabilities received greater recognition.

Emphasising the policy brief, she stated that women seeking elective positions in Lagos State may benefit from a proposed candidates protection and recovery fund designed to provide legal, medical, psychosocial and financial support to female politicians facing political threats, assault, intimidation, coerced withdrawal and economic hardship linked to their participation in politics.

The proposed fund, Hassan stated, should operate as a distinct, non-partisan Lagos pilot to support women candidates and aspirants who experience political violence, displacement, financial exploitation and other forms of economic vulnerability.

She explained that the fund could provide time-limited assistance for independent legal advice, medical treatment and rehabilitation, psychosocial care, temporary accommodation, essential living expenses, mobility and accessibility needs, as well as livelihood recovery.

However, she stressed that the fund must not be used for direct campaign contributions, payment of nomination fees, advertising or partisan mobilisation.

“The policy brief also recommended stronger financial safeguards for female candidates, including retaining control of their lawful campaign accounts and obtaining clear records of resources provided on their behalf,” the convener stated.

She added that political parties must introduce written campaign service agreements, separate personal and campaign accounts, address candidates’ debt exposure and ensure access to independent financial advice.

Hassan further advocated the establishment of confidential complaint channels independent of disputed local party factions, with clear response timelines, protection against retaliation, provisions for restitution where appropriate and referral of suspected criminal offences to relevant authorities.

She clarified that the recommendations were proposed party safeguards rather than claims that existing laws already provided for every suggested remedy.